In attempts to claim that Biden has created a record number of jobs, the White House takes the pitifully obvious approach of claiming that jobs restored from pandemic shutdowns were magically “created” by the economic geniuses in this administration. The epic gaslighting continued today:

We’ve added 545,000 manufacturing jobs since I took office—and more manufacturing jobs were created in 2021 than in any year in nearly 30 years. This is no accident. It is a direct result of my economic plan to grow the economy from the bottom up and middle out. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 2, 2022

The White House now has a baby formula “success story” version of their job creation gaslighting. These people sure have some stones:

I’ve got an update on our efforts to bring more infant formula to the United States: We secured another 6.5 million bottles of safe infant formula from Nestlé. That means as of today, 94.5 million bottles of safe infant formula are heading to U.S. shelves. pic.twitter.com/1s4A5CphpB — President Biden (@POTUS) June 2, 2022

We went from a promise to “Build Back Better” to spinning record inflation and gas prices as signs of economic recovery and bragging about begging other countries to send baby formula.

This is not the accomplishment they think it is… https://t.co/AMaCgVYm8P — Stache Autonomy (@StacheAutonomy) June 2, 2022

They’d sure appreciate it if everybody would believe it is, though. But judging from Biden’s continued dismal approval rating, that’s not happening.

GP "[H]eading to U.S. shelves" is not "currently on U.S. shelves." When do you inflationary, supply chain crippling bumbling idiots expect to receive the formula by? That and quantity are the most important metrics. https://t.co/847Cq5TKxn — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) June 2, 2022

Yesterday, Biden had this exchange with a reporter about why his administration didn’t address the baby formula shortage earlier:

Reporter: Why didn’t you move quicker on the baby formula shortage? Biden: “I don’t think anyone anticipated the impact of the shutdown of Abbott facility.” Reporter: “Didn’t the CEOs just tell you they understood it would have a very big impact?” Biden: “They did but I didn’t”

Now Biden and the White House are bragging about what an awesome job they’ve done in “solving” a crisis they helped worsen.

***

Related:

So this IS intentional? WH spox Karine Jean-Pierre says ‘as we see it’ the Biden economic plan is working

DCCC’s 6-month-old ‘thanks, Joe Biden’ tweet ages wonderfully as gas prices go over $4 in all states for first time ever

President Biden says the idea we’re going to be able to bring down the cost of gas or food ‘is not likely in the near term’

Recommended Twitchy Video