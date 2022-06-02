In attempts to claim that Biden has created a record number of jobs, the White House takes the pitifully obvious approach of claiming that jobs restored from pandemic shutdowns were magically “created” by the economic geniuses in this administration. The epic gaslighting continued today:

The White House now has a baby formula “success story” version of their job creation gaslighting. These people sure have some stones:

We went from a promise to “Build Back Better” to spinning record inflation and gas prices as signs of economic recovery and bragging about begging other countries to send baby formula.

They’d sure appreciate it if everybody would believe it is, though. But judging from Biden’s continued dismal approval rating, that’s not happening.

Yesterday, Biden had this exchange with a reporter about why his administration didn’t address the baby formula shortage earlier:

Reporter: Why didn’t you move quicker on the baby formula shortage?

Biden: “I don’t think anyone anticipated the impact of the shutdown of Abbott facility.”

Reporter: “Didn’t the CEOs just tell you they understood it would have a very big impact?”

Biden: “They did but I didn’t”

Now Biden and the White House are bragging about what an awesome job they’ve done in “solving” a crisis they helped worsen.

