The price of a gallon of gas is now over $4 a gallon in all 50 states for the first time in history:

U.S. gas prices have soared to a record high of $4.67 per gallon on average nationally, with prices jumping 48 cents in May alone, according to AAA, as one gas station in Los Angeles is charging more than $8-a-gallon. States like California and New York are seeing higher than normal prices, with a gallon of gasoline costing between $4.88 to $6.19, with a downtown LA Chevron station standing as an outlier charging $8.05-a-gallon For the first time in history, the average price has exceeded $4.00 in all 50 states.

Just a half a year ago the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee was thanking President Biden for a very slight drop in the price of gas:

This Democrat tweet turns 6-months old today. Dems thanked Biden for gas prices dropping 2 cents when it cost $3.40 per gallon. 6-months later, gas now costs $4.71 per gallon. Thanks, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/MZccwF5tKn — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) June 2, 2022

Now this “thanks Joe Biden” can be replaced with a hearty “Let’s Go Brandon”:

Lol. From Dec 2021. Now do up to June 1….. Of course, you won't. Because if huge spike upward. LGB https://t.co/PjUENXazLT — Gregg (@Gregg71a) June 2, 2022

Remember this classic? Yes, thanks a lot @JoeBiden for skyrocketing gas prices today. https://t.co/YsP0SYmZIy — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) June 2, 2022

If prices in some areas ever drop from $5 to $4.95 a gallon the DCCC will likely still have the audacity to insist that we thank Biden for that.

