Jen Psaki certainly had impeccable timing when she decided to grab a parachute and bail out of an administration that’s spiraling towards the ground (and unfortunately taking the economy with it unless somebody does something quick), but her replacement, Karine Jean-Pierre, is on the job and spinning as fast as possible. During yesterday’s White House briefing, Jean-Pierre stumbled several times while trying to provide flimsy excuses for the baby formula shortage, gas prices and inflation, which she claimed is not a crisis but has made it a “difficult time.”

Here’s another clip from that same briefing that’s very telling. Watch Jean-Pierre claim the Biden economic plan is working just fine “as we see it”:

🚨Doocy: "When are you guys going to admit you were wrong about inflation?" Jean-Pierre: "The president's economic plan, as we see it, is working." pic.twitter.com/1kqCmiUBTh — John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 1, 2022

Taking the claim that Biden’s economic plan is working as the White House sees it could lead us to draw a certain conclusion:

If their plan is working, as they say, one can only wonder what the intended outcome is. — Ken van Wyk (KRvW) ⚜️ #IlPizzaioloFelice (@krvw) June 2, 2022

The White House might “see it,” but nobody else does:

I don’t think much of anything is working for a president with a 36% approval rating — t e l e e z u n (@teleezun) June 2, 2022

Their plan all along was to wreck the economy, so yeah. It's working. — WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) June 2, 2022

Biden’s economic plan might be “working” as the White House sees it, but this is what almost everybody else sees:

The President’s economic plan how it really is.. pic.twitter.com/NzrOax5jH5 — Born Free Skye (@Skye_1008) June 2, 2022

That about sums up this entire administration.

***

Related:

NYT’s glowing profile of ‘first Black and openly gay press secretary’ Karine Jean-Pierre left out some pretty important stuff

The ‘Peter Doocy asking a question Karine Jean-Pierre can’t/won’t answer’ era in the WH briefing room has begun!

Recommended Twitchy Video