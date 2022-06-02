Jen Psaki certainly had impeccable timing when she decided to grab a parachute and bail out of an administration that’s spiraling towards the ground (and unfortunately taking the economy with it unless somebody does something quick), but her replacement, Karine Jean-Pierre, is on the job and spinning as fast as possible. During yesterday’s White House briefing, Jean-Pierre stumbled several times while trying to provide flimsy excuses for the baby formula shortage, gas prices and inflation, which she claimed is not a crisis but has made it a “difficult time.”
Here’s another clip from that same briefing that’s very telling. Watch Jean-Pierre claim the Biden economic plan is working just fine “as we see it”:
🚨Doocy: "When are you guys going to admit you were wrong about inflation?"
Jean-Pierre: "The president's economic plan, as we see it, is working." pic.twitter.com/1kqCmiUBTh
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 1, 2022
Taking the claim that Biden’s economic plan is working as the White House sees it could lead us to draw a certain conclusion:
If their plan is working, as they say, one can only wonder what the intended outcome is.
— Ken van Wyk (KRvW) ⚜️ #IlPizzaioloFelice (@krvw) June 2, 2022
The White House might “see it,” but nobody else does:
I don’t think much of anything is working for a president with a 36% approval rating
— t e l e e z u n (@teleezun) June 2, 2022
Their plan all along was to wreck the economy, so yeah. It's working.
— WeirdRalph (@weirdralph) June 2, 2022
Biden’s economic plan might be “working” as the White House sees it, but this is what almost everybody else sees:
The President’s economic plan how it really is.. pic.twitter.com/NzrOax5jH5
— Born Free Skye (@Skye_1008) June 2, 2022
That about sums up this entire administration.
