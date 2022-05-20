Karine Jean-Pierre is only just nearing the end of her first week as White House press secretary, but she’s already made quite an impression on the media. Like, she no doubt came into the job with plenty of support from CNN, given that she and partner, CNN national correspondent Suzanne Malveaux, are hopelessly in love. But she still had to prove herself to other media outlets.

Fortunately, it doesn’t seem to have taken her very long to do that. Jean-Pierre is already the subject of a glowing profile in the New York Times:

Isn’t this exciting?! We’re not sure how he was able to contain so much stunning bravery in a single piece.

This is funny. Scrutinized my ass. She's gay! She's black! Did we mention she's gay?! https://t.co/mDSGOzvEjE pic.twitter.com/c2fCc8vKHT — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) May 20, 2022

Shut up or you're a racist, a misogynist, and/or a homophobe. https://t.co/iTuWNLEgk7 — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 20, 2022

I’m entirely unaware of her achievements or qualifications, but she’s a queer BIPOC queen so I know she’s ready for this job! — J. S. Jones 🇺🇦 (@sassafrasj0nes) May 20, 2022

Qualifications? Karine Jean-Pierre don’t need no stinking qualifications. At least not according to the New York Times.

Because if the New York Times actually cared about that stuff, Michael Grynbaum’s piece would’ve touched on the subject of Jean-Pierre’s history of election trutherism.

Alas, it didn’t.

You did an entire profile of her and didn't ask her about any of her past comments? Including pushing election denialism? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 20, 2022

Did the New York Times run out of space, or … ?

Michael, why was she not asked about her stolen election claims? https://t.co/Vj9Dlldf0O pic.twitter.com/S4e07U9bJg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2022

For 2 years now, fighting back against stolen election talk has been the Media's main mission and the current WH Press Secretary has yet to be asked a single question about her claims. At what point do we just conclude they agree with her? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2022

Perhaps it's time to start asking journalists if they believe the 2016 election and the 2018 Georgia election were stolen. Would you like to start, @jaketapper? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 20, 2022

We’re all ears.

Karine Jean-Pierre may be an election truther, but Politico is focused like a laser on the *real* story here

