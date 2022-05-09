Last week, we discussed incoming White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s decidedly problematic intimate relationship with CNN national correspondent Suzanne Malveaux. Conflict of interest, much?

We wish we could say that were the only problematic aspect of Jean-Pierre (although, to be fair, that one aspect should be enough to have taken her out of the running for Jen Psaki’s old position). But if you can believe it, there’s more.

Like this, for example:

Yes, you read that correctly.

So it would seem that Karine Jean-Pierre is a bona fide election truther. How do you like that?

You’ve gotta hand it to the Biden administration: they sure do know how to pick ’em.

Not just some kind of crime, but treason!

Insurrection-y AF.

We look forward to the wall-to-wall coverage on CNN and MSNBC!

We kid, of course. Karine Jean-Pierre came straight from the MSNBC factory, so they love her there. CNN does, too.

***

Update:

Would you believe that there’s more where that came from? Because there is:

Ruh-roh.

