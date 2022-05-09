Last week, we discussed incoming White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s decidedly problematic intimate relationship with CNN national correspondent Suzanne Malveaux. Conflict of interest, much?

We wish we could say that were the only problematic aspect of Jean-Pierre (although, to be fair, that one aspect should be enough to have taken her out of the running for Jen Psaki’s old position). But if you can believe it, there’s more.

Like this, for example:

Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.https://t.co/ZIKGTd6U1v — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 2, 2020

Yes, you read that correctly.

So it would seem that Karine Jean-Pierre is a bona fide election truther. How do you like that?

From our new press secretary….talk about disinformation https://t.co/cRY0ba0xri — Mike Buettner (@Buettnermj72) May 9, 2022

Big lie alive and well in the White House lol https://t.co/qDpHFagrHk — Mrs BAR (@DudeBro67360520) May 9, 2022

You’ve gotta hand it to the Biden administration: they sure do know how to pick ’em.

I thought questioning the results of an election was some kind of crime? https://t.co/FEmmJajQgv — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 9, 2022

Not just some kind of crime, but treason!

Insurrection-y AF.

We look forward to the wall-to-wall coverage on CNN and MSNBC!

We kid, of course. Karine Jean-Pierre came straight from the MSNBC factory, so they love her there. CNN does, too.

Very much enjoy watching CNN and MSNBC work with an election-denier when it's one from their team. https://t.co/Di0U3TxTb6 — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 9, 2022

***

Update:

Would you believe that there’s more where that came from? Because there is:

Stolen emails, stolen drone, stolen election …..welcome to the world of #unpresidented Trump https://t.co/NI7vqPV6cu — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) December 18, 2016

Ruh-roh.

Whew. We got some misinformation being spread right here. 🚨 https://t.co/IMcmuijb5e — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) May 9, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video