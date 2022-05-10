Yesterday, we spent some time making our acquaintance with incoming White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who, as luck would have it, is quite the little election (and Russiagate) truther! We were just as shocked as you were to learn about this stuff.

Almost as shocked as we were to read how Politico framed it in their West Wing Playbook:

"Conservatives and Republicans are resurfacing old tweets by Jean-Pierre, including one in which she claims the 2016 presidential election was “stolen” and that Republicans “stole” the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election from STACEY ABRAMS" – @politicohttps://t.co/lNInyBsnJo — Eric Cunningham 🇺🇦 (@decunningham2) May 10, 2022

Mmm … there it is:

COMING ATTRACTIONS: Conservatives and Republicans are resurfacing old tweets by Jean-Pierre, including one in which she claims the 2016 presidential election was “stolen” and that Republicans “stole” the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election from STACEY ABRAMS. Expect some questions on it during her debut next week. Fox News already published a story about it.

Resurfacing? Seems like seizing/pouncing to me. — Jason (@jasonhsv) May 10, 2022

Yeah, “resurfacing” is definitely way too mild. It just doesn’t capture the excitement we get from seizing and pouncing, you know?

So we pounced? Awesome. — Lisa (@LisaTurnage12) May 10, 2022

ah yes, republicans pounce. so excited. https://t.co/QYEXjL5E8a — kaitlin, by definition, a woman (@thefactualprep) May 10, 2022

It’s exhilarating!

So they’re doing journalist’s jobs for them? — Dr. Jackson Brown, Ph.D (@DrJacksonBrown) May 10, 2022

Come on. You didn’t seriously expect the firefighters to dig into this stuff themselves, did you? Best they can do is to avert their ears and eyes and wait for the seizing and pouncing to begin, so they can cover that and say they’re doing their jobs.

It's always your fault for pointing out what they did and said. It's never their fault for doing and saying it. https://t.co/kb8oQ1oN9l — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 10, 2022

Every. Single. Time.

Conservatives and Republicans? Shouldn't the MEDIA being doing that? https://t.co/D7F8AEobRt — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 10, 2022

Why isn't Politico? Why isn't K-File? We know why… pic.twitter.com/p1OJOI9vfK — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) May 10, 2022

We’ve done enough of our own research to know the answer.

Recommended Twitchy Video