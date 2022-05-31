It looks like somebody at the White House finally got a clue and decided the Biden administration had better address what really concerns Americans, and that’s inflation. President Joe Biden has put out a piece in which he claims pushing for more green energy and raising taxes will bring down inflation, which is at a 40-year-high. Biden economic advisor Brian Deese was trotted out to the press to address the “transitory” inflation the White House told us not to worry about a year ago and claimed that we’re in an “uncertain and unexpected recovery period.”

The press asked press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about inflation as well Tuesday, wondering if Biden considers the current record inflation a crisis for American families. Jean-Pierre reassured Americans that it’s not a crisis, but rather “we’re just in a difficult time.”

Reporter: "Does [Biden] consider it a crisis for American families that prices are at this 40-year-high?" Jean-Pierre: "He understands the hardship that people are going through." "So is it a problem, is it a hardship, is it a crisis?" KJP: "We're just in a difficult time…" pic.twitter.com/hHaas90nJg — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 31, 2022

"My advice to everyone out there who's frustrated, sad, angry, pissed off: feel those emotions, go to a kickboxing class, have a margarita, do whatever you need to do this weekend, and then wake up on Monday morning, we gotta keep fighting" – Psaki 1/21/22 That'll fix things 🤣 — 273negative (@273negative) May 31, 2022

can we have Psaki back? at least she straight up lied to me and tried to sell it. haha. KJP just literally recites off a piece of paper. How was she hired? — Sean Dennis (@sdenn05) May 31, 2022

All she does is read. She does not know her business. — Albert Vagnozzi (@vags105) May 31, 2022

Total 🤡 🌎 — Duncan Idaho (@DuncanIdahoHere) May 31, 2022

We guess we’re back to painting Biden as an empathetic uniter … he personally understands that people are struggling to afford both gas and food. We’re sure he has some story from back when he was in Scranton when he was in this situation.

DOOCY: "A gallon of gas costs more than people on the federal minimum wage are making an hour. What does the White House want these people to do?" Jean-Pierre: "The President understands what it feels like…he understands that feeling personally." pic.twitter.com/EDV2hgVI4p — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 31, 2022

10% for the big guy but “he feels our pain” — $DOGE (@oxCryptoxo) May 31, 2022

Oh does he now? HOW. Did I miss the part where the government spends billions on his transportation but he has to shell out personally for the gas? — Boromir of Gondor (@dtetreault20) May 31, 2022

He has all the feelz — Me Chomper (@chmpr) May 31, 2022

Right, so many feelings as he jets to Delaware every weekend. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 31, 2022

If he understands it why is he allowing it to happen? — AJ (@PGA_drewS10) May 31, 2022

How would he know how we feel. He is clueless. He's not on a fixed income as most retirees are. — Diane Smith (@oggij) May 31, 2022

Narrator: “the man whose whole life has been paid for by taxpayers does not understand what it feels like” — Brandon Pennypacker (@LGPENNYPACK) May 31, 2022

Nah, he’ll pull up some story from when he was 7. “Joey,” my dad said to me …

He doesn't know what he had for breakfast but somehow can recall a time where he had to worry how the price of gas affected him. Impressive — Brian Bickerstaff (@b_bickerstaff) May 31, 2022

He feels your pain.

