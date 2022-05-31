As you no doubt recall, the Biden administration and the media went through a number of talking points on inflation, at one point trying to argue that it was a good thing. Of course, well all remember when the White House said inflation was going to be “transitory.” It was just about a year ago today that Paul Krugman, who’s wrong about everything, said there was no need to worry about “transitory price blips.”

Biden economic advisor Brian Deese addressed the press Tuesday and was asked about that “transitory” inflation talking point — did it give false hope to the American people? Was it a mistake to use that phrasing?

Trending

An unexpected recovery period? When did that start?

Bingo.

It’s been four decades since we’ve seen inflation like this.

And as we just learned, President Joe Biden has a three-point plan to tackle inflation: blame Trump, push green energy, and raise taxes.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brian DeeseinflationNational Economic Counciltransitoryuncertainunexpected

Recommended Twitchy Video