As you no doubt recall, the Biden administration and the media went through a number of talking points on inflation, at one point trying to argue that it was a good thing. Of course, well all remember when the White House said inflation was going to be “transitory.” It was just about a year ago today that Paul Krugman, who’s wrong about everything, said there was no need to worry about “transitory price blips.”

Biden economic advisor Brian Deese addressed the press Tuesday and was asked about that “transitory” inflation talking point — did it give false hope to the American people? Was it a mistake to use that phrasing?

A reporter asks if use of the word "transitory" in reference to inflation gave false hope to the American people. Biden's Director of the National Economic Council: "This has been an uncertain and unexpected recovery period, historic in many ways." pic.twitter.com/iFFPS4Uq5E — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 31, 2022

WH economic advisor Brian Deese appears officially out of new talking points on addressing inflation. pic.twitter.com/NSovqveIc4 — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 31, 2022

"About a year ago, you stood up here, along with other officials, talking about inflation as 'transitory' … Was it a mistake to use that phrasing?" Biden economic advisor Brian Deese: "Look, I think that this has been an uncertain and unexpected recovery period." pic.twitter.com/vEXCcMleTi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 31, 2022

An unexpected recovery period? When did that start?

It was never uncertain. They were warned Biden’s $1.9 trillion “rescue” plan would send inflation through the roof. Biden and Democrats ignored all warnings, including from Obama economists, and did it anyway. https://t.co/enuSXOrz2U — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 31, 2022

“Uncertain and unexpected recovery period” is the new Biden administration euphemism for “recession.” — Ultra MAGA King (@notsure399) May 31, 2022

Bingo.

Oh it's historic alright. — DJ (@DJNYified) May 31, 2022

It’s been four decades since we’ve seen inflation like this.

"without sacrificing all the economic gains we've made" 🤣🤣🤣🥲 — 🇨🇦🇺🇸🙏🏼 (@FedUp2022CA) May 31, 2022

What economic gains have we made? — Jeff (@echointhewild) May 31, 2022

With the bad policies of Biden’s administration. It was totally expected and it was certain that it would be a disaster for we the American people . — Ruby sparks (@rubysparks1010) May 31, 2022

Translation: we’re all just stupid. — Jimmy Johns (@onejendoll) May 31, 2022

And as we just learned, President Joe Biden has a three-point plan to tackle inflation: blame Trump, push green energy, and raise taxes.

