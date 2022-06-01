Amid all the crises that are happening at the moment, the White House press office spin machine is working overtime attempting to explain why none of them are the fault of President Biden or his administration. Today’s White House briefing with Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was no different, except they’re officially running out of excuses now:

New White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held a briefing today and might wish she hadn’t. One line of questioning was the Biden administration getting caught flat-footed about the baby formula shortage. Jean-Pierre ended up taking the “I haven’t talked to the president” approach:

But hey, who can blame Biden? After all, there are so many other bad things going on:

When it was time for Fox News’ Peter Doocy to ask some questions, one topic was inflation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has admitted that she was wrong to have previously said inflation would be transitory, but the White House apparently is sticking to previous claims so as to not be forced to loosen grip on their “historic recovery” BS:

Jean-Pierre really likes going with the script even if it doesn’t come close to answering the question.

And the White House press office is tasked with trying to convince everybody the nightmare is a wonderful dream brought to reality. Nobody’s buying it.

