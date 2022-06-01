Amid all the crises that are happening at the moment, the White House press office spin machine is working overtime attempting to explain why none of them are the fault of President Biden or his administration. Today’s White House briefing with Biden press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was no different, except they’re officially running out of excuses now:

This is a brutal press conference for @PressSec today, but you can't blame her. Cleaning up for Joe Biden today on baby formula, inflation, and gas prices isn't an easy tasks… — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) June 1, 2022

New White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre held a briefing today and might wish she hadn’t. One line of questioning was the Biden administration getting caught flat-footed about the baby formula shortage. Jean-Pierre ended up taking the “I haven’t talked to the president” approach:

KJP: "We did everything that we can from the moment that we learned about the recall…" REPORTER: "That just doesn't address the question of why it was that the president didn't know…that this would be a very serious problem." KJP: "I have not spoken to the president…" pic.twitter.com/gmXQnXQtOB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 1, 2022

But hey, who can blame Biden? After all, there are so many other bad things going on:

Yikes – @PressSec admits that Biden missed the formula crisis because he's swamped in so many other crises. (Many of which were obviously his own making) pic.twitter.com/HrkkNx1Vf7 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 1, 2022

When it was time for Fox News’ Peter Doocy to ask some questions, one topic was inflation. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has admitted that she was wrong to have previously said inflation would be transitory, but the White House apparently is sticking to previous claims so as to not be forced to loosen grip on their “historic recovery” BS:

DOOCY: "Just so that I understand. The Treasury Secretary says that she was wrong, but the White House was not wrong about inflation?" KJP: "Those are your words, not my words…we have achieved a historic recovery…hopefully that lands." pic.twitter.com/VFmAGCi6Ly — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 1, 2022

Jean-Pierre really likes going with the script even if it doesn’t come close to answering the question.

And the White House press office is tasked with trying to convince everybody the nightmare is a wonderful dream brought to reality. Nobody’s buying it.

