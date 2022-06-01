President Biden and his administration continue to portray emergency measures taken to address yet another crisis that’s taking place during their watch as some sort of “leadership” victory:

Tune in as I meet with major infant formula manufacturers to discuss our work to accelerate infant formula production and ramp up imports of formula through Operation Fly Formula. https://t.co/UtTP6owcRq — President Biden (@POTUS) June 1, 2022

Inflation and gas prices are through the roof, the southern border is a mess and the Biden administration has had to ask other countries to send baby formula. He hasn’t even been in office a full year and a half yet.

Fortunately for Biden much of the media is helping portray this administration as just as much of a victim of all this as mothers who are having trouble finding formula:

It never ceases to amaze me how the media writes about these crises in terms of how they impact *the Biden administration.* Moms aren't bracing for months of “bad headlines on baby formula”—we're trying to FEED OUR BABIES. pic.twitter.com/DtFUQIuNmH — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 1, 2022

“Sure it sucks you can't feed your baby but can you imagine how hard this is on Biden's PR team?” — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) June 1, 2022

After meeting with executives from infant formula manufacturers today, Biden took some questions. One answer, in particular, is going to have White House press staff grabbing yet another mop for cleanup duty:

Reporter: Why didn't you move quicker on the baby formula shortage? Biden: "I don't think anyone anticipated the impact of the shutdown of Abbott facility." Reporter: "Didn't the CEOs just tell you they understood it would have a very big impact?" Biden:"They did but I didn't" pic.twitter.com/ei2e1N5mkY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 1, 2022

What a great answer! Wait, not it isn’t.

Also Biden: "𝑰 𝒃𝒆𝒄𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝒂𝒘𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒃𝒍𝒆𝒎 𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒆 𝒂𝒇𝒕𝒆𝒓 𝑨𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒍." CNN wrote about it on February 8th..👇🏽 Complete incompetence. https://t.co/TaZdU9tSAg pic.twitter.com/RCXFaRtwN5 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 1, 2022

White House: do not walk back he’s crystal clear https://t.co/vPWXjNiOTR — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) June 1, 2022

All is well!

***

Related:

Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece says it’s ‘easier to get a gun than baby formula’

Hillary Clinton’s message to ‘parents scrambling for baby formula’ praising the Biden admin for saving the day BACKFIRES

‘Can’t make this sh*t UP’: Eric Swalwell’s curse-filled victory lap over Biden begging Europe for baby formula does NOT go well

Recommended Twitchy Video