President Biden and his administration continue to portray emergency measures taken to address yet another crisis that’s taking place during their watch as some sort of “leadership” victory:

Inflation and gas prices are through the roof, the southern border is a mess and the Biden administration has had to ask other countries to send baby formula. He hasn’t even been in office a full year and a half yet.

Fortunately for Biden much of the media is helping portray this administration as just as much of a victim of all this as mothers who are having trouble finding formula:

After meeting with executives from infant formula manufacturers today, Biden took some questions. One answer, in particular, is going to have White House press staff grabbing yet another mop for cleanup duty:

What a great answer! Wait, not it isn’t.

All is well!

