President Biden’s approval rating continues to head south rapidly while inflation and gas prices head in the opposite direction. What’s the White House’s plan to address these issues? The plan is apparently to let Americans know they have a plan:

The “Underpants Gnome” theory is strong with yet another Biden White House “plan”:

Sounds like a solid plan!

Trending

Of course there’s always the possibility that things are going exactly according to plan for Biden and the lefties in his administration.

All we know is that the people who have contributed to making everything worse can’t be trusted to “fix” anything in a way that won’t simply make the problems worse.

What’s scary is that to the economic geniuses in this administration that probably sounds like a sound plan.

Just imagine how bad things would be if Biden and most Democrats had gotten their way and spent a few trillion more dollars.

***

Related:

Hopefully the boy band Biden met with had some good ideas on combatting inflation & record high gas prices

Good news, everyone: Joe Biden’s ‘lived experience’ is guiding his approach to helping Americans deal with inflation

WaPo helps confused Americans understand the economy by explaining why high gas prices aren’t Joe Biden’s fault

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gas pricesinflationJoe Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video