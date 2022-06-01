President Biden’s approval rating continues to head south rapidly while inflation and gas prices head in the opposite direction. What’s the White House’s plan to address these issues? The plan is apparently to let Americans know they have a plan:

President Biden’s top economic priority is addressing inflation and lowering costs for American families. Here are the three components to his plan: pic.twitter.com/3d4VID06kK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 1, 2022

The “Underpants Gnome” theory is strong with yet another Biden White House “plan”:

Sounds like a solid plan!

This isn't exactly a "plan," guys, other than the "tax the rich" at the end. I mean, it's not even a "strategy." Maybe it's a wishful thought? https://t.co/pgo2MfXq0r — MarcyJMiller (@MarcyJMiller) June 1, 2022

Of course, "wishful thought" would credit Biden's bunch for actually giving a damn, and I honestly don't think they do. — MarcyJMiller (@MarcyJMiller) June 1, 2022

Of course there’s always the possibility that things are going exactly according to plan for Biden and the lefties in his administration.

LOL. Biden’s plan to address inflation :

1) Hope the Fed does something

2) Lowering prices…somehow

3) Hope Congress does something https://t.co/5FKx59KnSY — Greg (@waltisfrozen) June 1, 2022

All we know is that the people who have contributed to making everything worse can’t be trusted to “fix” anything in a way that won’t simply make the problems worse.

How can this be called a plan? Those 3 statements are utterly meaningless. https://t.co/9zgof9iZ3f — Anne (@docboogie) June 1, 2022

The official plan to lower inflation is to lower prices. Big brain stuff here. https://t.co/nk4jME5Jca — Tweet Man (@GuyWithTweet) June 1, 2022

What’s scary is that to the economic geniuses in this administration that probably sounds like a sound plan.

None of these will do anything to fight inflation. https://t.co/0yS1pIwtEU — Blaise 🔥 (@BlazedLolbert) June 1, 2022

How to say a lot while saying nothing actually useful: https://t.co/t8uzgDbt0Y — Sade B – The Sensible Millennial Wife (@TheJadedOne2021) June 1, 2022

All you had to do is nothing.

Our economy was booming on all four cylinders under President Trump. None of this had to happen.

Every decision made is punitive. https://t.co/4D4hZgRku2 — Angelab 🍊 (@anglily1) June 1, 2022

Just imagine how bad things would be if Biden and most Democrats had gotten their way and spent a few trillion more dollars.

