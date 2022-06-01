Yesterday, Brian Deese, Joe Biden’s Director of the National Economic Council, was asked if the administration’s use of the word “transitory” to describe inflation last year “gave Americans a false sense of how long these rising prices would be here for,” and he answered it with a cute little song-and-dance number.

Here it is again:

A reporter asks if use of the word "transitory" in reference to inflation gave false hope to the American people. Biden's Director of the National Economic Council: "This has been an uncertain and unexpected recovery period, historic in many ways." pic.twitter.com/iFFPS4Uq5E — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 31, 2022

But Deese’s performance definitely didn’t stop there. He still had more up his sleeve:

Biden's Director of the National Economic Council: Joe Biden's "lived experience" allows him to address inflation "from the perspective of what it feels like to sit around a dining room table or a kitchen table." pic.twitter.com/kQwcN2eRfq — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 31, 2022

It’s got a good beat, and you can dance to it:

“Look, I think that what the president has done with respect to communications has been to consistently explain to the American people where we are and where we need to go. And that continues to be the way that, uh, that he approaches this issue, and very much from the perspective of what it feels like to sit around a dining room table or, uh, a kitchen table in this country, because that is, that’s his lived experience, and that’s the way that he approaches these economic policy questions.”

There, American people. Don’t you feel better now? Joe Biden has “lived experience”! He’s eaten at a dining room table, for eff’s sake!

wow he has sat at a table!!!! https://t.co/e7U4Di2PaE — mj (@mandajayem) June 1, 2022

He feels our pain! We’re his top priority! And he’s committed to ending our suffering just as soon as is humanly possible.

I have lived experience sitting at a table, too. I can has presidency? — Dave🇷🇺👹🤖insert degrees here (@drwhom) May 31, 2022

No, sorry. Your lived experience isn’t as meaningful as Joe Biden’s.

Everything about Joe Biden is a lie and a fraud, but surely the worst of his many crimes against truth is this tedious, insulting pretense that he's a blue-collar working stiff who just arrived in Washington last year. https://t.co/LywQgrDBmM — John Hayward (@Doc_0) June 1, 2022

We’re just really, really over it.

"Lived experience" is invariably invoked when someone has run out of serious arguments about any given topic. It's a way to make the entire discussion one in which feelings-babble trumps reason, logic and facts. https://t.co/pRxncpxAX8 — Samuel Gregg (@DrSamuelGregg) June 1, 2022

When you make a photocopy of a photocopy of a photocopy of a photocopy of governance via televised empathy you end up with nonsensical, darkly humorous stuff like this. https://t.co/UP2DLQdPXg pic.twitter.com/nD8Z4CBEcW — Rick DeVos (@RickDeVos) June 1, 2022

“About to fall”? We’re already stuck in a downpour and perpetually on the verge of drowning in it.

***

Related:

Karine Jean-Pierre says inflation isn’t a crisis, ‘We’re just in a difficult time’

Recommended Twitchy Video