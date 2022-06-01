Yesterday, Brian Deese, Joe Biden’s Director of the National Economic Council, was asked if the administration’s use of the word “transitory” to describe inflation last year “gave Americans a false sense of how long these rising prices would be here for,” and he answered it with a cute little song-and-dance number.

Here it is again:

But Deese’s performance definitely didn’t stop there. He still had more up his sleeve:

It’s got a good beat, and you can dance to it:

“Look, I think that what the president has done with respect to communications has been to consistently explain to the American people where we are and where we need to go. And that continues to be the way that, uh, that he approaches this issue, and very much from the perspective of what it feels like to sit around a dining room table or, uh, a kitchen table in this country, because that is, that’s his lived experience, and that’s the way that he approaches these economic policy questions.”

There, American people. Don’t you feel better now? Joe Biden has “lived experience”! He’s eaten at a dining room table, for eff’s sake!

He feels our pain! We’re his top priority! And he’s committed to ending our suffering just as soon as is humanly possible.

No, sorry. Your lived experience isn’t as meaningful as Joe Biden’s.

We’re just really, really over it.

“About to fall”? We’re already stuck in a downpour and perpetually on the verge of drowning in it.

***

