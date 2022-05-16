Friday was Jen Psaki’s final day as President Biden’s press secretary, and today the Karine Jean-Pierre era began. Judging by how many questions were sidestepped or simply not directly answered, the transition is going to be seamless.

Jean-Pierre’s tenure began by reminding reporters about her qualifications and credentials (and by that, we mean sexual orientation and immigration history). Jean-Pierre then went on to not really provide an answer to a question about why President Biden will visit Buffalo, NY tomorrow but didn’t feel the need to go to Waukesha.

Moving on, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre about this tweet from @JoeBiden:

You want to bring down inflation? Let’s make sure the wealthiest corporations pay their fair share. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 13, 2022

As you can see, Biden’s new press secretary took a time-honored approach for this administration, which is to pretend to not know what Doocy’s referring to followed by refusing to actually answer the question:

DOOCY: "The President's Twitter account posted the other day…How does raising taxes on corporations reduce inflation?" KJP: "Um, so…Are you talking about a specific tweet?" pic.twitter.com/oHl0rGWEsY — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 16, 2022

That rambling non-answer makes it sound as if Jean-Pierre has been taking question answering lessons from Kamala Harris!

“Ah, umm, ahh,umm”. She’s doing great — Go get your shine box (@billy_bagels) May 16, 2022

There were more “ums” and “uhs” in that non-answer than actual words.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤡 She has no idea what @JoeBiden is saying, that's because Joey has no idea how the economy works… https://t.co/CNlKAIYva1 — AmerConservative (@ConservativAmer) May 16, 2022

In fairness to Jean-Pierre, there was no way to answer the question about @JoeBiden’s tweet honestly because it’s so incredibly economically illiterate.

***

Related:

Jen Psaki says her time as Biden’s spox has convinced her that DC is the OPPOSITE of rotten and corrupt

White House correspondent tells Karine Jean-Pierre that ‘so many communities are so proud’ of her

Karine Jean-Pierre doesn’t quite answer why President Biden will visit Buffalo but didn’t visit Waukesha

Recommended Twitchy Video