Today marked White House press secretary Jen Psaki’s last day in the briefing room, and it’s been reported she’ll be headed to MSNBC later this year. Psaki had a parting tongue bath for the WH press corps on her way out the door, and something else she said during her final briefing is worth focusing on a little more.

What has Psaki’s nearly year-and-a-half tenure as President Biden’s press secretary taught her about DC government? Don’t be drinking anything when you view this response:

Psaki: “People always ask me … about whether Washington is rotten, whether everybody is corrupt here … and I having done this job believe the absolute opposite is true.” pic.twitter.com/Rtfog7X6nD — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 13, 2022

There’s really only one way to respond to that:

And that’s it.

…is what a person benefiting from corruption would say — Dyme (@CryptoParadyme) May 13, 2022

She literally reports to Biden. “The Big Guy” https://t.co/RtEq19c25p — Dan Collins (@DanCollins2011) May 13, 2022

The people in DC who will most loudly agree with what Psaki said are the ones who are the most rotten and/or corrupt.

***

