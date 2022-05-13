Jen Psaki was sure to take the time today in her final White House press briefing to celebrate herself and thank Joe Biden for taking a chance on a starry-eyed fellow Irish person like her.

But don’t think for a second that this was all just some big love fest. Psaki also made sure to save time to tackle the important business of the day: gaslighting the White House press corps and the American people.

PSAKI: Biden is "pretty clear eyed about the fact that leading the country means that the buck stops with you." "He's very aware of that." pic.twitter.com/hMgGFmmPYc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2022

Biden may very well be aware of the saying, “the buck stops here” (that would be impressive, given that he’s not aware of much these days). But when it comes to what that actually means, he seems a lot less clear on it.

It was literally just yesterday when the White House tried to blame the sluggish economy in 2021 on the unavailability of a COVID vaccine that was, in fact, quite available.

The bucks are really piling up on his desk — Jim McCall, APR (@JimMcCa11873622) May 13, 2022

All bucks that stop at Joe Biden’s desk immediately get recycled into excuses about why everything bad that happens is ackshually the Republicans’ fault. The economy has only gotten exponentially worse since Joe Biden took office, and that’s on him and the Democratic Party.

Biden takes responsibility… unless it's the fault of Putin, Trump, Covid or corporate greed, which of course everything is. https://t.co/vRbfd0q4rU — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 13, 2022

Biden has not taken responsibility for:

– leaving Americans in Afghanistan

– 40-year-high inflation

– all-time high gas prices

– broken supply chain

– border crisis

– spiking crime https://t.co/33bDqxwOAF — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) May 13, 2022

HA HA HA HA He’s blamed everyone and everything since becoming the President. https://t.co/It3V0TCZL9 https://t.co/UgGAfzfJQU — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) May 13, 2022

Joe Biden only ever takes credit for the good stuff, which is actually bad stuff desperately and shamelessly dressed up as good by Ron Klain and Co.

***

