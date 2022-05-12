Maybe it’s some sort of honorary tribute to Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki leaving the White House for MSNBC after her final briefing tomorrow, but the lies from this administration seem to have ramped up big time this week (which is quite a feat). This particular brag from the White House should be sent to Ukraine in their fight against the Russian invasion because the Biden administration’s gaslighting has become weapons-grade:

One of the first to spot the BS in that tweet was @JerylBier, who debunked the claim using a previous tweet from the White House (and @JoeBiden):

Trending

This administration’s strategy to try and overcome awful approval polling is three-pronged: Lies, lies, and more lies.

We can’t wait to see if the “fact-checkers” find a way to rule the White House’s tweet as “mostly true.”

Can somebody get the Easter Bunny to convince these people to stop beclowning themselves in very public fashion?

***

Related:

We *finally* know why aides have President Biden use the fake White House stage instead of the Oval Office

The White House won’t say whether it condemns or welcomes the leak of the Roe v. Wade draft

Jen Psaki lets reporter know to listen to her instead of Biden when it comes to his position on abortion

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19jobsJoe BidenvaccinesWhite House

Recommended Twitchy Video