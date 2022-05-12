Maybe it’s some sort of honorary tribute to Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki leaving the White House for MSNBC after her final briefing tomorrow, but the lies from this administration seem to have ramped up big time this week (which is quite a feat). This particular brag from the White House should be sent to Ukraine in their fight against the Russian invasion because the Biden administration’s gaslighting has become weapons-grade:

When President Biden took office, millions were unemployed and there was no vaccine available. In the last 15 months, the economy has created 8.3M jobs and the unemployment rate stands at 3.6% — the fastest decline in unemployment to start a President's term ever recorded. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 12, 2022

One of the first to spot the BS in that tweet was @JerylBier, who debunked the claim using a previous tweet from the White House (and @JoeBiden):

"no vaccine available"? What was president-elect Biden injected with? Sugar water? And was his *second* shot! Maybe check your own tweets?https://t.co/jqAYzapv7E — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 13, 2022

This administration’s strategy to try and overcome awful approval polling is three-pronged: Lies, lies, and more lies.

The arrogance to think you can just lie and keep getting away with it. https://t.co/qyoWaoI797 pic.twitter.com/8XuoOjMdx3 — Rocky (@wavechaser2024) May 13, 2022

We can’t wait to see if the “fact-checkers” find a way to rule the White House’s tweet as “mostly true.”

Reported for misinformation, there certainly was a vaccine and 8.3 million people went back to their jobs that's not job creation. — gmg (@gobluesurf) May 12, 2022

Biden got his 1st shot 12/21/20

He didn’t take office until 1/20/21 – Where’s Mary Poppins https://t.co/isSggOWq96 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) May 13, 2022

Can somebody get the Easter Bunny to convince these people to stop beclowning themselves in very public fashion?

