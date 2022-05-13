As we told you earlier, outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki has been getting some pretty sweet sendoffs, from the likes of Poynter and Brian Stelter, among numerous others.

But the most touching sendoff of all has to be from Psaki herself. Grab a box of Kleenex to wipe up those tears and have a watch:

She promised herself she wasn’t gonna get emotional! But, well, you know how the Irish are … it’s so difficult for them to control their emotions.

Was that their Irish side? We thought it was their “Pissy Democrat” side.

For what it’s worth, we don’t blame Jen Psaki and Joe Biden’s trademark testiness on their Irish heritage. Weird that Psaki and Biden do, though.

 

Anyway, the idea that Joe Biden tapped Jen Psaki to return “integrity, respect, and civility to the White House” is pretty amusing. We’ve seen Psaki lose her cool on Fox News’ Peter Doocy plenty of times. Just like her boss, Jen doesn’t appreciate being held accountable for what she says and does. Maybe that’s why she and Biden have cultivated such a close bond:

She’s so full of it, her ears are actually leaking. Look really close and you can see it!

But most of the media love her for that. That’s why they didn’t vomit all over themselves when she said this stuff:

Cue “Danny Boy.”

And then everyone clapped.

All you need to do to find Jen Psaki at MSNBC is to follow the trail of BS.

