As we told you earlier, outgoing White House press secretary Jen Psaki has been getting some pretty sweet sendoffs, from the likes of Poynter and Brian Stelter, among numerous others.

But the most touching sendoff of all has to be from Psaki herself. Grab a box of Kleenex to wipe up those tears and have a watch:

Jen Psaki chokes up in her farewell monologue for her last day in the Biden administration. She highlights her role in "the importance of returning integrity, respect, and civility to the White House." pic.twitter.com/VWOvtFiBH5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2022

She promised herself she wasn’t gonna get emotional! But, well, you know how the Irish are … it’s so difficult for them to control their emotions.

Psaki: "[T]hank you to the President & the First Lady. They entrusted me in serving in this role for the last 15 months…We talked about…the importance of returning integrity, respect , & civility to the WH…[D]oesn't mean we haven't let our Irish side show from time to time" pic.twitter.com/oNh9SNTKEJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 13, 2022

Was that their Irish side? We thought it was their “Pissy Democrat” side.

For what it’s worth, we don’t blame Jen Psaki and Joe Biden’s trademark testiness on their Irish heritage. Weird that Psaki and Biden do, though.

The Biden administration loves blaming their worst flaws on being Irish. https://t.co/b8HUosD4oG — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 13, 2022

Anyway, the idea that Joe Biden tapped Jen Psaki to return “integrity, respect, and civility to the White House” is pretty amusing. We’ve seen Psaki lose her cool on Fox News’ Peter Doocy plenty of times. Just like her boss, Jen doesn’t appreciate being held accountable for what she says and does. Maybe that’s why she and Biden have cultivated such a close bond:

Psaki: "[A]s I look back, I hope I followed the example of integrity and grace that they have set for all us and do set for all of us everyday…There is a Biden family that is has extended and expanded far beyond the Biden name…They have integrity, grit, commitment" pic.twitter.com/NTGd065T8H — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 13, 2022

Psaki: "Thank you to the press team. Many of them are here. Some of them are not here b/C they're taking much needed days off. It has nothing to do with me personally I promise…They are incredibly tough, smart, hard-working, & deeply…good human beings" pic.twitter.com/y2vSDXaVCU — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 13, 2022

Psaki: "People always ask me…whether Washington is rotten…whether everybody is corrupt here…I, having done this job, believe the absolute opposite is true because I've engaged with all these incredible people across the administration & this amazing team." pic.twitter.com/cGo0pdVoSu — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 13, 2022

She’s so full of it, her ears are actually leaking. Look really close and you can see it!

But most of the media love her for that. That’s why they didn’t vomit all over themselves when she said this stuff:

'Thank you for making me better, thank you for the work every day that you do' — Jen Psaki thanked the reporters in the room for the 'pivotal role' they play in democracy during her last WH press briefing pic.twitter.com/wnBlit3qjN — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 13, 2022

Jen Psaki to the WH press corps: "Thank you for what you do. Thank you for making me better. And most importantly, thank you for the work every day you do to make this country stronger." pic.twitter.com/YxQHoPKJvl — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 13, 2022

Cue “Danny Boy.”

And then everyone clapped.

"I've told a lot of lies to you people, it's been great." https://t.co/v6Btcbrxfn — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 13, 2022

All you need to do to find Jen Psaki at MSNBC is to follow the trail of BS.

Recommended Twitchy Video