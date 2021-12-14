Jen Psaki has a whole swarm of bees in her bonnet … and Fox News’ Peter Doocy put them there.

One of those bees is Afghanistan, and it stung Psaki particularly hard today:

DOOCY: "Why are Americans still stranded in Afghanistan?"@PressSec: "If Americans who are in Afghanistan wanted to leave, we would help them get out. That is something that we've delivered on our word on." pic.twitter.com/IJzljibjNx — X Strategies LLC (@XStrategiesLLC) December 14, 2021

This is a lie. Flat-out. I have good friends in CA who are working with local charities to find ways to bring Americans home. And our allies. Biden stranded them there, period they end. https://t.co/YPmHAhkxIV — 🎄The FOO🎅🏻 (@PolitiBunny) December 14, 2021

It’s no shock that Jen Psaki would lie about something like this. She lies about everything.

But her response to Doocy’s questions was particularly appalling because of her desperate, smug, snotty swipe at Fox News:

A defensive @PressSec takes a shot at Fox News when asked about stranded citizens in Afghanistan, noting that the US doesn't track Americans abroad–"that would be quite a Fox News story. Wouldn't it be?" — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) December 14, 2021

Reading her words is bad enough. But actually hearing her say them is … wow:

.@PressSec is asked why there are still Americans left behind in Afghanistan. PSAKI: "The United States does not track or put a tracker on American citizens traveling overseas…that would be quite a Fox News story, wouldn't it be if we did that?" pic.twitter.com/YDzBlnmknX — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 14, 2021

If it weren’t for outlets like Fox News, the Afghanistan disaster would’ve been all but forgotten. And Psaki knows it, too.

That’s why she’s so pissed off: reporters like Peter Doocy refuse to whitewash the bloody stain left by the Biden administration’s terrible and deadly policy decisions.

Wtf is she sayin — Auston White (@AustonWhite3) December 14, 2021

What she’s saying is that there’s no bottom to the Biden administration’s barrel.

It would be a story for *any* news organization. But she knows what plays with the usual suspects. https://t.co/TtZSNzwObO — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) December 14, 2021

And the usual suspects applaud her for it.

Another angle to consider:

Dismissing concern re Americans stranded abroad, @PressSec jokes that we don’t track Americans abroad—“Wouldn’t it be a great Fox News story if we did?” This love of privacy is only political cover. White House still seeks to track all Americans’ personal financial transactions. — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) December 14, 2021

Under this White House, the best way for you to ensure you’re not left behind in one of their rapid, surprise evacuations is to use an ATM so the IRS scrutinizes your tax liability. — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) December 14, 2021

So Biden has gone from: “We’ll get all Americans out of Afghanistan.” To: “We never knew how many there were in the first place.” And they joke about it. https://t.co/NOfcnX3v8p — Tim Murtaugh (@TimMurtaugh) December 14, 2021

Embarrassing. Infuriating.

The Biden administration is a train wreck in which every car of the train is a flaming dumpster and Jen Psaki is the caboose. https://t.co/AqAUWunIiV — John Hayward (@Doc_0) December 14, 2021

