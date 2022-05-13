Today is Jen Psaki’s last day as Joe Biden’s White House press secretary, before she makes the lateral leap to MSNBC. Her replacement, Karine Jean-Pierre, is a piece of work in her own right, of course, but right now, this is about Jen Psaki and her legacy.

And with that, we turn it over to the folks at Poynter:

"Psaki was consistently prepared, effective in communicating for the president and, even when sparring with media members, always respectful."https://t.co/7PuMALpbXW — Poynter (@Poynter) May 12, 2022

.@Poynter: "@PressSec has restored honor, dignity and class to the White House briefing room." "Psaki was consistently prepared, effective in communicating for the president and, even when sparring with media members, always respectful." https://t.co/0ZmP7e2Epp — Andrew Bates (@AndrewJBates46) May 12, 2022

How does one even begin to parody something like this?

With the country and the world going to hell in a handbasket, we can use all the laughs we can get. So thanks for this, Poynter. Lord knows we needed it.

She mocked journalists for suggesting we send COVID tests to people's homes. https://t.co/v5MhrMgRNX — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) May 13, 2022

Yeah, what a treasure we’re losing.

Even by the already fulsome standards of journos praising Democratic WH press secretaries as they transition back into cushy media jobs, this is embarrassing. https://t.co/HT8fH2t912 — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) May 13, 2022

I can't remember which fact-checking operation it was that just announced, like 3 months into the Biden administration, that it would be folding up stakes because "Biden and his team are just so honest, they don't need to be fact-checked." Even I was stunned at the blatantness. — Jeff B. is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) May 13, 2022

Democratic sycophants gonna Democratic sycophant. It’s pretty gross, but also utterly fascinating.

She was a consistent sh*t show and your standards are really low. — Gerry J (@GJ1957NY) May 13, 2022

Do they even have standards anymore?

Always good to remember that Poynter is now just a left-wing dark money op, funded by the same people who fund Planned Parenthood. https://t.co/5pMMf2kcwu — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 13, 2022

***

Related:

Jen Psaki still insists report that HHS ‘safe smoking kits’ contain crack pipes is a ‘conspiracy theory’

Recommended Twitchy Video