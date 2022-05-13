Today is Jen Psaki’s last day as Joe Biden’s White House press secretary, before she makes the lateral leap to MSNBC. Her replacement, Karine Jean-Pierre, is a piece of work in her own right, of course, but right now, this is about Jen Psaki and her legacy.

And with that, we turn it over to the folks at Poynter:

How does one even begin to parody something like this?

Trending

With the country and the world going to hell in a handbasket, we can use all the laughs we can get. So thanks for this, Poynter. Lord knows we needed it.

Yeah, what a treasure we’re losing.

Democratic sycophants gonna Democratic sycophant. It’s pretty gross, but also utterly fascinating.

Do they even have standards anymore?

***

Related:

Jen Psaki still insists report that HHS ‘safe smoking kits’ contain crack pipes is a ‘conspiracy theory’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Jen PsakijournalismPoynterpress secretaryWhite House Press Secretary

Recommended Twitchy Video