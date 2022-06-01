It was back in February when President Joe Biden said he was going to “work like the devil” to get gas prices down. Gas prices have since gone up, and it seems that Biden has finally realized that Americans’ top concern right now is inflation — something he knows from “lived experience.” (When’s the last time Biden paid for gas?)

Biden’s published a piece in the Wall Street Journal which was then condensed into a tweet, which was called a three-point plan to tackle inflation, but was missing the “plan.” Lowering gas prices and utility bills for families is not a “plan” — it’s the result of a plan. A better plan than Biden’s been able to come up with. We’re not just flipping a switch here:

BIDEN: "The idea we're going to be able to click a switch, bring down the cost of gasoline, is not likely in the near term. Nor is it with regard to food." pic.twitter.com/PDLUx5emDR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 1, 2022

One term buddy — ericontrarian (@eriContrarian) June 1, 2022

But when it comes to funding Ukraine with more money, it’s as easy as flipping a switch. Got it 🫡 — Hasbu (@ImHasbulla) June 1, 2022

funny since he clicked a switch and then prices went up — Dane Hines (@DaneHines17) June 1, 2022

They pressed the switch to raise prices pretty darn quick.

Do not be mislead…this is all intentional. — Jeff Withrow (@stl_catholic) June 1, 2022

Allow drilling, and stop banning the sale of leases, gas prices will drop and food prices will too due to price increases rising from shipping costs — Justice Griebel 🇺🇸 (@JAGriebel) June 1, 2022

. @JoeBiden both of those issues go hand in hand. Bring down the costs of fuel that's used to transport the food, and the cost of food goes down. You know it can be done. Take responsibility and take common sense action. — MetaDeth (@Meta_Deth) June 1, 2022

Great campaign platform… — Steve Haines Music (@S_Haines_) June 1, 2022

So glad we’re building back better — Lobster Poop (@MrYuk16) June 1, 2022

Translation: "We have no idea what we're doing." — lilwing88 (@lilwing888) June 1, 2022

What an inspiration: We’ve gone from “a winter of severe illness and death” to a summer of inflation that’s not going away anytime soon.

