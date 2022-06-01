It was back in February when President Joe Biden said he was going to “work like the devil” to get gas prices down. Gas prices have since gone up, and it seems that Biden has finally realized that Americans’ top concern right now is inflation — something he knows from “lived experience.” (When’s the last time Biden paid for gas?)

Biden’s published a piece in the Wall Street Journal which was then condensed into a tweet, which was called a three-point plan to tackle inflation, but was missing the “plan.” Lowering gas prices and utility bills for families is not a “plan” — it’s the result of a plan. A better plan than Biden’s been able to come up with. We’re not just flipping a switch here:

Trending

What an inspiration: We’ve gone from “a winter of severe illness and death” to a summer of inflation that’s not going away anytime soon.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: click a switchFoodgas pricesinflationJoe Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video