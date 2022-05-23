Ever since entering the VP’s office, Kamala Harris has proven herself to be one of the greatest orators of our time — possibly only coming in second to President Biden himself. Here’s Harris again solidifying her place in the pantheon of great speakers:

Ah yes, another “deep thought” from Kamala Harris!

Also, “children of the community” has a real “it takes a village” vibe to it.

Yeah, no thanks VP Harris.

If anything has become increasingly clear in the last couple of years, it’s that lefty politicians and activists really would like to keep parents out of the loop when it comes to their own children.

***

