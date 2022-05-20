Vice President Kamala Harris attended an event in Fall Church, Virginia this afternoon to promote electric school buses paid for out a $5 billion fund in the infrastructure law:

VP Kamala Harris meeting with students who have taken the electrical buses. Harris is in Falls Church to tout $500 million in funding available from the infrastructure law. The full fund is $5 billion for electric school buses. pic.twitter.com/5EhglJkMjj — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) May 20, 2022

What is it with Joe Biden putting Kamala Harris on school buses? Wasn’t she angry with him for bussing her as a kid?

The split screen as Harris directly looked at Biden & criticized his opposition to school busing -"There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools & she was bussed to school every day. That little girl was me" – was striking. pic.twitter.com/hdaAYah2Ng — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) June 28, 2019

Find someone who loves you as much as Joe Biden loves putting Kamala Harris on school buses:

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

The press was invited along on her little trip, too:

Traveling with VP Kamala Harris today touting clean energy bus investments in Falls Church and the reporters are going to be riding in … an electric school bus. pic.twitter.com/q1eMl4oaUn — Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) May 20, 2022

Vice President was in full-cringe mode talking about the buses afterward, too:

“And so, I think about this subject of our yellow school buses in that regard. Because think about it, yellow school buses are our nation’s largest form of mass transit. How about that? Every day [muted applause] and so, yes, let’s applaud, cause it gets them where they need to go [cackle]”

Honestly — what’s wrong with her?

What could possibly be so funny? pic.twitter.com/M8VSi4a1Iu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2022

She also claimed that one of the benefits of school buses is that they’re quiet and that they will help bus drivers “hear the road,” which might be news to school bush drivers who can’t hear the engine over a bus filled with screaming kids as it is:

Kamala Harris: Electric school buses help bus drivers "hear the road." pic.twitter.com/mIlLvFgCOt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 20, 2022

And, of course, no exhaust:

NOW – Kamala Harris: "On an electric school bus no exhaust!" pic.twitter.com/xU8nohEzhf — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 20, 2022

***

