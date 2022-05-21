There’s an article in the Cook Political Report titled “Can Democrats Turn Things Around?”

The story goes into plenty of factors, but if you’re short on time Byron York answers the title question with very few words:

The short answer is no. https://t.co/30t1ASIuTO — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 21, 2022

And that’s pretty much the conclusion of their story as well:

As of now, the possibility of Democrats turning their poor midterm prospects around is not promising. New @amyewalter column: https://t.co/Hlv0U9fp7a — Cook Political Report (@CookPolitical) May 19, 2022

Perhaps President Biden putting VP Kamala Harris in charge of talking a lot about electric school buses will help turn around the outlook for the Democrats.

The long answer is also no. — Tetra (@Tetra62955103) May 21, 2022

They can shovel faster and make the hole they are in deeper. https://t.co/VtSJIlzuDM — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN, LGBFJB (@antonzilwicky54) May 21, 2022

Amazingly Biden and the Democrats keep insisting on doubling down on the things that have completely turned off voters in the areas they need to win so as to not lose control of the House and Senate.

Democrats could turn things around by employing common sense, but they won't. — Robert Brown (@RobertB69608691) May 21, 2022

“Common sense” and the modern Democratic Party are completely at odds.

