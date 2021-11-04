Earlier today we told you that Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who worked on the Steele dossier, has been arrested as part of John Durham’s ongoing investigation. Danchenko was a primary contributor to the dossier the Democrats used to spread their “Trump/Russia collusion” narrative with the gleeful assistance of the mainstream media.

The Washington Examiner’s Byron York has more details that the MSM will be fairly quiet about because the wheels are now completely off their previous stories:

What appears to be major development in Durham investigation. This morning authorities arrested Igor Danchenko, who supplied information, much of it false or unverified, to Steele dossier author Christopher Steele. No word on charges. From NYT: https://t.co/ItRJq6IyPQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 4, 2021

Mollie Hemingway reminded everybody earlier that “journalists” received Pulitzers for stories on alleged Trump/Russia collusion that were based on the now imploded Steele dossier.

More:

With Danchenko arrest, a reminder that the dossier, along with media explosion over leak of 'pee tape' story from 1/6/17 intel briefing of President-elect Trump, was one of the most devastating dirty tricks ever played in US politics. From OBSESSION: https://t.co/nOcngcko5F pic.twitter.com/SypFQoAFIQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 4, 2021

From the Danchenko indictment, prosecutor Durham on the importance of the dossier. (The 'Company Reports' is the dossier and 'Advisor-1' is Carter Page): https://t.co/7OZxNKN6iP pic.twitter.com/1rNHtzGQpg — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 4, 2021

“With respect to the 2016 Hillary Clinton campaign, PR executive-1 actively campaigned and participated in calls and events as a volunteer on behalf of Hillary Clinton.” There’s currently some speculation going on about the identity of “PR executive-1.”

We’ll see where the Durham probe leads next.