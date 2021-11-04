As we told you earlier today, a Russian analyst who was a primary source for the Steele Dossier has been arrested as part of John Durham’s ongoing investigation.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway reminds us of another aspect to the story, which is the media that patted themselves on the back over their reporting at the time:

The Times even fired back at a tweet from then President Trump and stood behind their reporting:

The Washington Post also saw some Pulitzer action from their “Russia collusion” reporting:

Question for the Pulitzer folks:

That’s highly unlikely since those media outlets were just doing their jobs as they saw them at the time.

