As we told you earlier today, a Russian analyst who was a primary source for the Steele Dossier has been arrested as part of John Durham’s ongoing investigation.

The Federalist’s Mollie Hemingway reminds us of another aspect to the story, which is the media that patted themselves on the back over their reporting at the time:

They gave themselves PULITZERS for pushing the lie that Trump stole the 2016 election by colluding with Russia. https://t.co/qem5tQiseq — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 4, 2021

I absolutely LOVE how Russia hoaxers who won Pulitzers for their role in pushing the lie Trump stole 2016 election downplay its implosion/significance. Indicted Russia hoaxer Sussman, in @DevlinBarrett's telling, is merely an unnamed "lawyer *connected to* Democrats." — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 4, 2021

Where is media fan-fave Russia hoaxer Dr. Tick Tock Von Boom Boom on today's news? @benjaminwittes pic.twitter.com/7Xo67WXLGH — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 4, 2021

The Times even fired back at a tweet from then President Trump and stood behind their reporting:

We're proud of our Pulitzer-prize winning reporting on Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. Every @nytimes article cited has proven accurate. https://t.co/NvG27oeuNv — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) March 30, 2019

The Washington Post also saw some Pulitzer action from their “Russia collusion” reporting:

Question for the Pulitzer folks:

Is @PulitzerPrizes going to recall these prizes?

It was a fraud. https://t.co/wU4QPL3XPe — Richard11228 (@richard12484) November 4, 2021

That’s highly unlikely since those media outlets were just doing their jobs as they saw them at the time.