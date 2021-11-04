Oh, boy. . .

Igor Danchenko, a Russian analyst who worked on the Steele dossier, has been arrested as part of the Durham investigation:

Igor Danschenko arrested! "Authorities Arrest Analyst Who Contributed to Steele Dossier" https://t.co/5EUG2dyAcg — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 4, 2021

From the New York Times:

Breaking News: The main researcher of the so-called Steele dossier was arrested as part of the Trump-era special counsel inquiry led by John Durham.https://t.co/jtVExbnyyT — The New York Times (@nytimes) November 4, 2021

Yes, it *is* a major development:

What appears to be major development in Durham investigation. This morning authorities arrested Igor Danchenko, who supplied information, much of it false or unverified, to Steele dossier author Christopher Steele. No word on charges. From NYT: https://t.co/ItRJq6IyPQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 4, 2021

The charges are still sealed, however:

John Durham news: Federal authorities have arrested Steele primary subsource Igor Danchenko. Indictment still sealed. Charges likely include false statements. HT @adamgoldmanNYT @charlie_savage https://t.co/9BLSoBB4VE — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) November 4, 2021

And Marc Elias’ very bad week continues:

***