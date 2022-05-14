The attempts to get Hillary Clinton back in the news are starting to ramp up with 2024 not far off, whether people are asking for it or not.

If Hillary does end up running, a series based is apparently attempting an image rehab — that is if there are any takers. Hulu’s already reportedly taken a pass, according to Variety:

Claire Danes & Dakota Fanning have been cast as Hilary Clinton in different stages of her life in an adaption of ‘RODHAM’. The series follows an alternate reality in which Hillary Rodham Clinton met and dated Bill Clinton but never married him. (Source: https://t.co/Mo7KdqVbjz) pic.twitter.com/aPIZvxmD4w — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 13, 2022

The series is going to be based on a book that made some minor adjustments to Hillary’s actual life, such as doing away with the part about who she married:

“Rodham” — published in May 2020, and a New York Times bestseller — imagined an alternative universe in which Hillary Rodham Clinton met and dated Bill Clinton at Yale Law School, but never married him. Instead of the life Clinton has actually led, in “Rodham,” she goes on to thrive as a Northwestern University professor, and launches an eventual presidential run in 2016. Real-world events — such as rape accusations against Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump as a significant figure in politics — also play out in Sittenfeld’s novel, but in vastly altered ways.

So, just pretend Hillary never married Bill so as to avoid all the inconvenient hypocrisy? Well that’s one way to handle it.

So in 2022, it’s not PC that Hillary fell madly in love w Bill? 👌🙄 Hillary Clinton Series Casts Dakota Fanning, Claire Danes – Variety https://t.co/J6g4DSWhgF — Jennifer Bukowsky (@esqonfire) May 14, 2022

Does anybody else feel like pre-emptively canceling any streaming service that picks this up?

"The series follows an alternate reality in which Hillary Rodham Clinton met and dated Bill Clinton but never married him." Who wants to see a show about a chain-smoking spinster who works as a cashier at Aldi and spends all her money on scratch tickets? https://t.co/l59EPtCA4p — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 14, 2022

Can't wait to watch this series about an unpleasant, uninteresting and unethical lawyer who languishes in obscurity — The Multiverse of Spratness (@Spratlinger) May 14, 2022

It would appear that Hollywood has a very different image of Hillary Clinton than regular people do.

So she married Webb Hubbell and had Chelsea Hubbell……wait what? — Tim McKay (@uncletimsband) May 14, 2022

If these two are playing HRC, clearly it is an alternate reality. https://t.co/1slAwzBqkn — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) May 14, 2022

Yet again here’s a Hillary Clinton story that takes place on “Earth 2.”

***

