The 2022 midterm elections are still several months away but it looks like the media and Democrats are already getting the narrative lined up in case they lose the 2024 election:

You are not allowed to question the outcome of the 2020 election but they can claim the 2024 election which hasn't happened yet will be stolen. pic.twitter.com/8UnU0EXWNE — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 27, 2022

Isn’t this special:

And of course Dems have no problem saying the 2016 election wasn’t legitimate. Naturally CNN published this take because they need Trump so bad:

A former judge appointed by President George H.W. Bush says Republicans' claims that the 2020 election was stolen aim to "distract attention from their far more ambitious objective" | Opinion https://t.co/9RiLqaY08Q — CNN (@CNN) April 27, 2022

Shortly before the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton said this kind of talk was a threat to the very fabric of our “democracy”:

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election. By doing that, he’s threatening our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 21, 2016

Ever since Clinton lost she has been indicating that the election was illegitimate, which of course makes it so easy for her to join the effort to make it clear the 2024 election is going to be stolen:

A former judge appointed by George H.W. Bush, who advised Pence during January 6, lays out the Republican plan to steal the 2024 election—and how to stop it. https://t.co/Qsnif0wDkI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 27, 2022

Questioning the results of an election is a terrible thing to do, unless Democrats do it — even if it’s done over two years in advance!

Shouldn’t these people at least wait until the Dems get wiped out this November before looking ahead to the “stolen” 2024 election? Naturally the media will be on board:

J. Michael Luttig, who was appointed by Pres. George H. W. Bush, served on the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit for 15 years and later advised Pence on January 6 warns: “the Republican blueprint to steal the 2024 election…” https://t.co/dB4l5xvLls — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 27, 2022

If Trump soon starts predicting the Democrats will steal the 2024 presidential election Acosta might be able to get another book out of how that kind of talk is so un-American.

***

Related:

Old clip of Hillary Clinton pushing her version of the ‘Big Lie’ goes viral. Should Twitter ban her account?

Recommended Twitchy Video