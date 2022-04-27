The 2022 midterm elections are still several months away but it looks like the media and Democrats are already getting the narrative lined up in case they lose the 2024 election:

Isn’t this special:

null

And of course Dems have no problem saying the 2016 election wasn’t legitimate. Naturally CNN published this take because they need Trump so bad:

Trending

Shortly before the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton said this kind of talk was a threat to the very fabric of our “democracy”:

Ever since Clinton lost she has been indicating that the election was illegitimate, which of course makes it so easy for her to join the effort to make it clear the 2024 election is going to be stolen:

Questioning the results of an election is a terrible thing to do, unless Democrats do it — even if it’s done over two years in advance!

Shouldn’t these people at least wait until the Dems get wiped out this November before looking ahead to the “stolen” 2024 election? Naturally the media will be on board:

If Trump soon starts predicting the Democrats will steal the 2024 presidential election Acosta might be able to get another book out of how that kind of talk is so un-American.

***

Related:

Old clip of Hillary Clinton pushing her version of the ‘Big Lie’ goes viral. Should Twitter ban her account?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2024 electionCNN

Recommended Twitchy Video