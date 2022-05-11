As obnoxious and ghoulish as it is to see people advocate for abortion, it can also be utterly fascinating. Especially when the people advocating for abortion are invoking future generations of women in order to make their case.

We see it all the time. And we’re seeing it today, from no less than Future President Hillary Clinton:

The cognitive dissonance is strong with this one. Do you think she thought about what she was saying before she said it? Do pro-aborts ever think about what they’re saying before they tweet it?

Trending

Countless pro-abort feminists have shed tears out of fear that in the future, it will be more difficult for their daughters to abort their granddaughters.

The whole thing is just messed up.

Or something.

Aside from the notion that killing unborn children for the crime of being inconvenient is a right, the notion that women and girls (yes, we said “women” and “girls”) have fewer rights today than they did back when Hillary Clinton was a young whippersnapper is absolutely ridiculous, not to mention demonstrably false.

Even if Roe v. Wade becomes a relic, our daughters and granddaughters won’t be living in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

You know, it’s almost as if Hillary et al. don’t know what “rights” actually means.

We’ll take that bet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: "Girls"abortionDaughtersgranddaughtersHillary Clintonpro-abortpro-abortionRoe v. Wadewomen

Recommended Twitchy Video