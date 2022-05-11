As obnoxious and ghoulish as it is to see people advocate for abortion, it can also be utterly fascinating. Especially when the people advocating for abortion are invoking future generations of women in order to make their case.

We see it all the time. And we’re seeing it today, from no less than Future President Hillary Clinton:

None of us should accept a future in which our daughters and granddaughters have fewer rights than we did. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 11, 2022

The cognitive dissonance is strong with this one. Do you think she thought about what she was saying before she said it? Do pro-aborts ever think about what they’re saying before they tweet it?

Well, daughters and granddaughters have to be born first https://t.co/mJcuRqAx8n — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 11, 2022

Your ideal future doesn’t have daughter and granddaughters https://t.co/dUk2n0QdNM — Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) May 11, 2022

Countless pro-abort feminists have shed tears out of fear that in the future, it will be more difficult for their daughters to abort their granddaughters.

The whole thing is just messed up.

Clearly fewer daughters and granddaughters is the only way to give them more rights in the future, or something. https://t.co/tspZlWS9c6 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) May 11, 2022

Or something.

By killing our daughters before they are born, you are actually taking all their rights away because you’re killing them. https://t.co/8HqESVX9Mu — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) May 11, 2022

Your fake “right to abortion” has led to the killing of millions of little girls in the womb. Where were their rights? https://t.co/I5g0w3EV4P — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) May 11, 2022

GP Oh, please. And the daughters and granddaughters of the future have no rights whatsoever should nationwide, unlimited abortion rights continue in effect since millions will be slaughtered for no good reason. https://t.co/Zdc4mKEQle — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) May 11, 2022

Aside from the notion that killing unborn children for the crime of being inconvenient is a right, the notion that women and girls (yes, we said “women” and “girls”) have fewer rights today than they did back when Hillary Clinton was a young whippersnapper is absolutely ridiculous, not to mention demonstrably false.

Good news. They have more rights than they have ever had. Even when Roe is overturned. https://t.co/jmvHRNrF5H — Very Swell Nice Guy (@SavageNeverDies) May 11, 2022

Even if Roe v. Wade becomes a relic, our daughters and granddaughters won’t be living in “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

You know, it’s almost as if Hillary et al. don’t know what “rights” actually means.

I bet you don’t say the same for gun rights. — Moreass McGhee (@duderino45) May 11, 2022

We’ll take that bet.

