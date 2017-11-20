Hillary Clinton’s done a lot of interviews since her election loss over a year ago, but maybe it’s time for a break:

Clinton was finally given a chance to be president — on “Earth 2”:

Many Clinton fans would love it (Peter Daou might already be on his way there):

Trending

Now the possible downsides for the #StillWithHer crowd:

LOL.

And Hillary probably hasn’t even reached rock bottom yet.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016 electionBernie SandersDonald TrumpHillary Clinton