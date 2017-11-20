Hillary Clinton’s done a lot of interviews since her election loss over a year ago, but maybe it’s time for a break:

This is hands down the saddest post-election interview Hillary has done. https://t.co/orjwhvSWxb — JR Patrick (@jrbocephus) November 20, 2017

Clinton was finally given a chance to be president — on “Earth 2”:

Astronomers just found a planet where Hillary Clinton is president. Here's what she's up to in Earth 2's White House pic.twitter.com/jzT0WRnUju — NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 18, 2017

Many Clinton fans would love it (Peter Daou might already be on his way there):

Oh man, I hope I have enough miles for a ticket cause I can be packed & ready to go in 15 minutes. — Ekabecka (@Ekabecka) November 18, 2017

Is there public transportation to Earth 2? I want to go to there. — jillostewart (@jillostewart) November 20, 2017

Take me to Earth 2. President Clinton: wise & ready. https://t.co/j1ejzvMS3g — jillostewart (@jillostewart) November 20, 2017

Where can I buy a ticket? https://t.co/c6BY1Wb7XO — Ewing619 (@Ewing619) November 18, 2017

Now the possible downsides for the #StillWithHer crowd:

She'd lose there too — Matt (@totallymatt123) November 20, 2017

Earth 2 is Mitt Romney sailing to re-election having neutralized Putin and Russia in 2014 upon his election warnings Democrats originally laughed off. https://t.co/8MyE0SvRfb — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2017

LOL.

On Earth 2, every person is given a straight jacket upon arrival https://t.co/qDZGVEBqji — Chandler Nichols (@ChandlerNichols) November 20, 2017

Not a shred of dignity left. This is great! — Damon G (@7pints) November 20, 2017

And Hillary probably hasn’t even reached rock bottom yet.