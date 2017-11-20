Hillary Clinton’s done a lot of interviews since her election loss over a year ago, but maybe it’s time for a break:
This is hands down the saddest post-election interview Hillary has done. https://t.co/orjwhvSWxb
— JR Patrick (@jrbocephus) November 20, 2017
Clinton was finally given a chance to be president — on “Earth 2”:
Astronomers just found a planet where Hillary Clinton is president. Here's what she's up to in Earth 2's White House pic.twitter.com/jzT0WRnUju
— NowThis (@nowthisnews) November 18, 2017
Many Clinton fans would love it (Peter Daou might already be on his way there):
Oh man, I hope I have enough miles for a ticket cause I can be packed & ready to go in 15 minutes.
— Ekabecka (@Ekabecka) November 18, 2017
Is there public transportation to Earth 2? I want to go to there.
— jillostewart (@jillostewart) November 20, 2017
#Earth2 I want to go to there. https://t.co/oTnWAD78ZN
— Persist Nevertheless (@DanielleThys) November 18, 2017
Take me to Earth 2. President Clinton: wise & ready. https://t.co/j1ejzvMS3g
— jillostewart (@jillostewart) November 20, 2017
Where can I buy a ticket? https://t.co/c6BY1Wb7XO
— Ewing619 (@Ewing619) November 18, 2017
Now the possible downsides for the #StillWithHer crowd:
She'd lose there too
— Matt (@totallymatt123) November 20, 2017
Earth 2 is Mitt Romney sailing to re-election having neutralized Putin and Russia in 2014 upon his election warnings Democrats originally laughed off. https://t.co/8MyE0SvRfb
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 20, 2017
LOL.
On Earth 2, every person is given a straight jacket upon arrival https://t.co/qDZGVEBqji
— Chandler Nichols (@ChandlerNichols) November 20, 2017
Not a shred of dignity left. This is great!
— Damon G (@7pints) November 20, 2017
And Hillary probably hasn’t even reached rock bottom yet.