Democrats from President Biden and his administration to Sen. Elizabeth Warren would like everybody to believe that the highest inflation rate in four decades is the fault of corporate greed and definitely has nothing to do with the government printing money.

Biden and most Dems also insist that inflation doesn’t have anything to do with their policies. Add everything up and it’s even too much for Vox to spin away:

File under “When you’ve lost Vox…”

Yes, “a lot” is the correct answer.

Imagine how bad things would be if Biden and most Democrats got everything they wanted.

