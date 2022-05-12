Democrats from President Biden and his administration to Sen. Elizabeth Warren would like everybody to believe that the highest inflation rate in four decades is the fault of corporate greed and definitely has nothing to do with the government printing money.

Biden and most Dems also insist that inflation doesn’t have anything to do with their policies. Add everything up and it’s even too much for Vox to spin away:

TFW you lose Vox pic.twitter.com/HFzuq4Tpsk — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 12, 2022

File under “When you’ve lost Vox…”

From @voxdotcom: 'Biden’s American Rescue Plan worsened inflation. The question is how much.' The answer is a lot. The president and his party bear significant responsibility for today's inflation. https://t.co/dfiXD0etvn pic.twitter.com/xHp1iU7DGj — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 12, 2022

Yes, “a lot” is the correct answer.

The Biden administration has lost Vox. As John McCain used to say, it's always darkest right before it's totally black https://t.co/ehSnlfSFgQ — Scott Sloofman (@ScottSloofman) May 12, 2022

Even far-left rags are admitting @HouseDemocrats are responsible for record prices on gas and groceries.https://t.co/E4hiPaix5K — Congressional Leadership Fund (@CLFSuperPAC) May 12, 2022

Ron Klain about to log on for some angry RTing — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) May 12, 2022

Imagine how bad things would be if Biden and most Democrats got everything they wanted.

Thankfully Build Back Better failed to pass. https://t.co/V5OEBzSlFR — Andrew 🇺🇦 (@rainmar7) May 12, 2022

***

Related:

Nancy Pelosi says Dems will introduce a bill that would allow Biden to stop rising gas prices (Hint: ‘This is insane’)

Receipt-filled thread with inflation timeline showing NUMEROUS lies Biden told to keep the blame off himself just DEVASTATING to Democrats

‘#AmericaLast is SO on-brand for this admin’: Illegal migrants at the border getting ‘pallets’ of hard-to-find baby formula (photos)

‘This is unacceptable’: Biden’s baby formula forum is CLOSED to the press

Recommended Twitchy Video