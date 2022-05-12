Before the 2020 election, then-Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden promised to accept full responsibility as president:

It's hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 4, 2020

“It’s hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you.” LOL… good one, Joe (or whoever wrote that tweet).

Fast-forward to 2022 and the Biden administration is doing nothing but pointing fingers of blame at anyone and everyone except themselves. For example, as gas prices continue to rise to record levels, Biden and the Democrats started out by blaming Putin and have now added “Big Oil price gouging” to the list of scapegoats. Why did all this “corporate greed” just happen to pop up after Biden took office? They won’t answer that. But according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Democrats will attempt to pass a bill that would give Biden extraordinary power to fight back against this alleged Big Oil price gouging:

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says Democrats will next week present a bill on gasoline price gouging. The bill will enable the president to issue emergency declaration making it illegal to increase the price of gasoline. "Price gouging needs to be stopped."#OOTT #NoJoke — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) May 12, 2022

PELOSI: "Price gouging needs to be stopped…the Putin tax cut hike at the pump is part of this." pic.twitter.com/wV0fnTKdAf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2022

What could possibly go wrong?

Ah socialism at its finest. What we need is more price controls because of the big mean oil companies. Remember when the oil companies price gouged so hard that oil was trading negative? I 'member https://t.co/QQe11bZmfU — Average Acuña Enjoyer (@blaineburreaux) May 12, 2022

Remember when gas was cheap, inflation low and the stock market much stronger under the president that Biden now calls “the great MAGA king”? No mean tweets now, though.

They aren't content with a Recession. The Dems want a Depression. Get ready. https://t.co/07LPIv4qKI — Kevin D. Jones (@Kevin_D_Jones) May 12, 2022

Guys. This is insane. Like, this will literally send us into an economic depression. Oil companies will simply cut supply more, and the economic death spiral won’t be able to be stopped. EVERYTHING is based on oil. If we destroy that industry, it’s all over. Food, heating, etc https://t.co/AoIqBsBt99 — Joshua Fontanilla (@joshfontanilla) May 12, 2022

“This is insane” sums up the state of the Biden administration and most DC Democrats.

***

Related:

‘He’s lost it’: President Joe Biden starts screaming about food shortages, blames MAGA

Move over, Putin! Biden throws ‘MAGA Republicans’ into mix of who’s to blame for economic woes

Recommended Twitchy Video