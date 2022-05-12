Before the 2020 election, then-Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden promised to accept full responsibility as president:

“It’s hard to believe this has to be said, but unlike this president, I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. And I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me — it’s about you.” LOL… good one, Joe (or whoever wrote that tweet).

Fast-forward to 2022 and the Biden administration is doing nothing but pointing fingers of blame at anyone and everyone except themselves. For example, as gas prices continue to rise to record levels, Biden and the Democrats started out by blaming Putin and have now added “Big Oil price gouging” to the list of scapegoats. Why did all this “corporate greed” just happen to pop up after Biden took office? They won’t answer that. But according to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Democrats will attempt to pass a bill that would give Biden extraordinary power to fight back against this alleged Big Oil price gouging:

Trending

What could possibly go wrong?

Remember when gas was cheap, inflation low and the stock market much stronger under the president that Biden now calls “the great MAGA king”? No mean tweets now, though.

“This is insane” sums up the state of the Biden administration and most DC Democrats.

***

Related:

‘He’s lost it’: President Joe Biden starts screaming about food shortages, blames MAGA

Move over, Putin! Biden throws ‘MAGA Republicans’ into mix of who’s to blame for economic woes

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gas pricesJoe BidenNancy Pelosisocialism

Recommended Twitchy Video