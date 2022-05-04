With just a few months until the midterm elections, inflation is the top concern among voters and numbers like these have to be alarming the Democrats:

74% of Independents disapprove of Biden's handling of the number one concern of voters in 2022. https://t.co/fjxNDL5z57 pic.twitter.com/elJ42HbyJQ — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) May 1, 2022

Among voters the Democrats are losing over inflation is Hispanics, according to Reuters:

Of 35 Hispanic voters Reuters spoke to in two toss-up races in Arizona and Colorado, 20 – including Aguirre – said soaring inflation is causing them to seriously consider voting for Republicans. The majority of those said they usually vote Democrat. Many said they don’t necessarily blame Democrats but have lost faith in their ability to solve inflation and are increasingly willing to let Republicans try. Even a small loss of support among Hispanics – a key component of the Democratic coalition of voters that brought President Joe Biden to power – could mean the loss of the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate for Democrats.

Add it all up and the Dems know they have a real problem on their hands. What’s the “solution” for the Biden White House? Ramping up the gaslighting in epic fashion by blaming “MAGA Republicans” for the economic situation:

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the US economy. "Let me remind you again, I reduced the federal deficit- all the talk about the deficit [by] my Republican friends, I love it. I reduced it $350 billion in my first year in office." MORE: https://t.co/Gvm9VipsOb pic.twitter.com/zC83ymHBYS — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 4, 2022

The Biden White House really hopes everybody’s stupid. The Democrats control the White House, Senate and the House and yet what’s happening is somehow the fault of “MAGA Republicans” who would only make things worse if they regain control? Please.

Yo, Scary Poppins, lots of misleading information here… this is like saying I made $1,000 after losing $10,000 https://t.co/sejoBqnvTL — McBitcoin (@DemandHacker) May 4, 2022

Somebody alert the Ministry of Truth!

President Biden’s address about the economy was full of warnings about “the MAGA crowd.” Apparently the White House has realized that blaming Putin for everything isn’t flying, but they’re not entirely finished with heaping some blame on the Russian president either:

BIDEN: "Bringing down the deficit is one way to ease inflationary pressures in an economy where a consequence of a war and gas prices and oil and a food and it all, it's a different world right at this moment because of Ukraine and Russia." pic.twitter.com/7DXgnNCtTJ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

To sum up who the White House blames for America’s economy: Everybody except themselves and the Democrats.

Recommended Twitchy Video