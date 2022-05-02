A little over a month ago, Rep. Liz Cheney’s spokesperson said that her Republican primary challenger is the “DC insider/establishment candidate.” Hey, nothing says “political outsider” more than the daughter of Dick Cheney who is working with establishment Dems on the 1/6 commission.

Now former President Trump is getting involved in that particular House race, and it might not surprise you to know that later this month he’s going to have a rally in Wyoming in support of Rep. Cheney’s Republican primary opponent:

45th President of the United States Donald J. Trump to Hold a Rally in Wyominghttps://t.co/XfoeP7Srwa pic.twitter.com/u0qGaELMZG — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) May 2, 2022

Trump to travel to Wyoming to hold rally for Harriet Hageman and, more notably, against Liz Cheney. pic.twitter.com/7PHOxyPtrc — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 2, 2022

We’re sure Trump will have some choice comments about Rep. Cheney at that particular rally.

This will be EPIC https://t.co/Dbh8cYIUFI — Hud Speaks Out (@HudSpeaksOut) May 2, 2022

Pass the popcorn!

Looks like Trump is giving Hageman a boost against Cheney. Not sure if she really needs it because Cheney is DOA https://t.co/xwuCgKdvkp — Katie Britt fan 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇹🇼🇮🇱 (@Emetselchfam1) May 2, 2022

probably the most interesting house race of these midterms and i see no polling making the rounds. am i missing something? https://t.co/51M2YwMmCx — Pearly White Killer Toad (@PearlyKillrToad) May 2, 2022

Maybe there’s a reason for that. Stay tuned.

