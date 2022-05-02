A little over a month ago, Rep. Liz Cheney’s spokesperson said that her Republican primary challenger is the “DC insider/establishment candidate.” Hey, nothing says “political outsider” more than the daughter of Dick Cheney who is working with establishment Dems on the 1/6 commission.

Now former President Trump is getting involved in that particular House race, and it might not surprise you to know that later this month he’s going to have a rally in Wyoming in support of Rep. Cheney’s Republican primary opponent:

Trending

We’re sure Trump will have some choice comments about Rep. Cheney at that particular rally.

Pass the popcorn!

Maybe there’s a reason for that. Stay tuned.

***

Related:

Bill Kristol’s really hoping Liz Cheney will run for GOP POTUS nom, but if she doesn’t, he’s got his heart set on a ‘Zelensky Democrat’

Meghan McCain gets a reminder on Liz Cheney and primary challengers

‘Oh dear’: Liz Cheney snubs voters to mingle with reporters (the people she really cares about) AND calls Wyoming constituents ‘crazies’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpHarriett HagemanRep. Liz CheneyWyoming

Recommended Twitchy Video