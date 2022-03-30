Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be headlining a fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney’s GOP primary opponent:

From the Washington Examiner:

McCarthy and Cheney have had a contentious relationship due to her criticisms of Trump. Tensions rose after Cheney joined the Democratic-led select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol against his wishes. Cheney last year lost her leadership position to GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

Listed hosts for the Washington, D.C., fundraiser, an invitation of which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, involve multiple members of GOP leadership. Those shown on the invitation include Republican Conference Secretary Rich Hudson of North Carolina, Republican Policy Chairman Gary Palmer of Alabama, and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania.

Fox News’ Chad Pergram passes along news that Rep. Cheney’s camp is saying McCarthy’s supporting the insider/establishment candidate:

Trending

Yep, there’s no greater DC outsider than a Cheney! *Eye roll*

This is just too much.

***

Related:

‘Those close to’ Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger expect at least one of them to launch a presidential bid

Some of the most ‘influential’ Republicans are attending a campaign fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney Monday

‘Oh dear’: Liz Cheney snubs voters to mingle with reporters (the people she really cares about) AND calls Wyoming constituents ‘crazies’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Rep. Liz CheneyrepublicansWyoming

Recommended Twitchy Video