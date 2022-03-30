Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be headlining a fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney’s GOP primary opponent:

From the Washington Examiner:

McCarthy and Cheney have had a contentious relationship due to her criticisms of Trump. Tensions rose after Cheney joined the Democratic-led select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol against his wishes. Cheney last year lost her leadership position to GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

Listed hosts for the Washington, D.C., fundraiser, an invitation of which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, involve multiple members of GOP leadership. Those shown on the invitation include Republican Conference Secretary Rich Hudson of North Carolina, Republican Policy Chairman Gary Palmer of Alabama, and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania.