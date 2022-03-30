Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will be headlining a fundraiser for Rep. Liz Cheney’s GOP primary opponent:
Dozens of House Republicans are expected to attend @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy’s fundraiser for @RepLizCheney's primary opponent, @harriethageman.
From the Washington Examiner:
McCarthy and Cheney have had a contentious relationship due to her criticisms of Trump. Tensions rose after Cheney joined the Democratic-led select committee tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol against his wishes. Cheney last year lost her leadership position to GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.
Listed hosts for the Washington, D.C., fundraiser, an invitation of which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, involve multiple members of GOP leadership. Those shown on the invitation include Republican Conference Secretary Rich Hudson of North Carolina, Republican Policy Chairman Gary Palmer of Alabama, and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler of Pennsylvania.
Fox News’ Chad Pergram passes along news that Rep. Cheney’s camp is saying McCarthy’s supporting the insider/establishment candidate:
From colleague Kelly Phares. Cheney campaign spox on McCarthy headlining fundraiser for her GOP primary opponent tonight. “Liz would like to thank Kevin McCarthy for anointing one of her opponents as the DC insider/establishment candidate in the race.” -Cheney spokesperson
Yep, there’s no greater DC outsider than a Cheney! *Eye roll*
Yeah Liz Cheney is the candidate that's truly one of the people. One struggles to find a more pervasive DC insider/establishment hack than Cheney.
Please
This is coming from the ultimate DC insider.
When was the last time she went to her district?
Notice I didn't say home.
Her home is DC.
Not WY. https://t.co/zsZfYDrKiK
This is just too much.
