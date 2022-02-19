Meghan McCain called out Kevin McCarthy for endorsing Liz Cheney’s opponent in her GOP primary race in Wyoming, tweeting “It’s distasteful and unbecoming of any leader to endorse a primary opponent”:

Weird. She wasn’t this mad when Liz Cheney, then the third-ranking House Republican, donated to Rep. Thomas Massie’s primary opponent in 2020:

“We are either a big tent or we aren’t,” right?

No, she didn’t think it through:

And it doesn’t even make sense. These jobs should not givens:

