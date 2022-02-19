Meghan McCain called out Kevin McCarthy for endorsing Liz Cheney’s opponent in her GOP primary race in Wyoming, tweeting “It’s distasteful and unbecoming of any leader to endorse a primary opponent”:

We are either a big tent party or we aren't. It's distasteful, trashy and unbecoming of any leader to endorse a primary opponent. @Liz_Cheney should still be able to sit with you if antisemitic space laser Marjorie Taylor Green can. The message this signals is stupid boomer shit — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 18, 2022

Weird. She wasn’t this mad when Liz Cheney, then the third-ranking House Republican, donated to Rep. Thomas Massie’s primary opponent in 2020:

Someone forgot (or is conveniently ignoring) what Liz Cheney did to Thomas Massie. What goes around comes around. https://t.co/Dfq439SzVs — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 18, 2022

“We are either a big tent or we aren’t,” right?

No, she didn’t think it through:

It's unbecoming for a leader to endorse a primary opponent against Liz Cheney…the same Liz Cheney who endorsed a primary opponent, while in leadership, against Thomas Massie. No offense to Meghan, but she didn't think this through. Easier to just say "I like Liz Cheney." https://t.co/MT8U6xc1Dt — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 18, 2022

And it doesn’t even make sense. These jobs should not givens:

This doesn't make sense. Are we not supposed to have primary elections? https://t.co/QZfsgr5Bvv — Jeff Charles, Crack Pipe Distributor (@JeffOnTheRight) February 18, 2022

