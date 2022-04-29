Earlier we told you that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was disgusted that a billionaire like Elon Musk would have the nerve to criticize “the extreme Left,” though AOC hasn’t yet said if she wants to return her Tesla.

These were her tweets:

But AOC also had this complaint:

Trending

Add it all up and the congresswoman from New York is big mad at Musk and his purchase of Twitter.

Musk’s comeback is one for the ages and will likely only further enrage AOC:

That is what you call an instant classic!

Our sides hurt now.

Well, maybe not for lefties but that’s their problem.

***

Related:

Gosh, that’s too BAD: Elon Musk may fire Twitter’s TOP advocate for censoring conservatives (who they paid $17 MILLION just last year)

Like a GOOD socialist! AOC called out for comparing her luxury apartment (with a garbage disposal!) to NYC public housing

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCElon MuskRep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Recommended Twitchy Video