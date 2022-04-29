Earlier we told you that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was disgusted that a billionaire like Elon Musk would have the nerve to criticize “the extreme Left,” though AOC hasn’t yet said if she wants to return her Tesla.

These were her tweets:

Billionaires be like “the extreme far left is taking over” when the “extreme far left” in the US is “medicine shouldn’t bankrupt you,” “wages should cover rent,” & “maybe it’s bad that Wall St companies profit off mass surveillance, manufactured housing crises, and caging people” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

The number of billionaires in the US couldn’t even fill an apartment building, but the number of people they negatively impact is only growing. All the US billionaire votes combined couldn’t even come in 2nd for an NY city council election. That’s why they stay pressed — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

But AOC also had this complaint:

Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 29, 2022

Add it all up and the congresswoman from New York is big mad at Musk and his purchase of Twitter.

Musk’s comeback is one for the ages and will likely only further enrage AOC:

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

That is what you call an instant classic!

Lol of the century! https://t.co/nTQVfVIKoG — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) April 29, 2022

Reply of the year https://t.co/YgArvMWqhw — Space Is Exciting! (@PeterDeGiglio) April 29, 2022

It’s so good to have someone at Twitter who knows how this platform works! — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) April 29, 2022

Our sides hurt now.

Twitter is finally fun again. https://t.co/sVJi587m4z — drefanzor (@drefanzor) April 29, 2022

Well, maybe not for lefties but that’s their problem.

***

Related:

Gosh, that’s too BAD: Elon Musk may fire Twitter’s TOP advocate for censoring conservatives (who they paid $17 MILLION just last year)

Like a GOOD socialist! AOC called out for comparing her luxury apartment (with a garbage disposal!) to NYC public housing

Recommended Twitchy Video