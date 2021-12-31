Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been getting roasted a bit after being spotted vacationing in mandate-free Florida, which caused her to then try and unsuccessfully turn that into a dunk on Gov. Ron DeSantis. But another aspect of the story seems to be troubling the New York congresswoman, and that’s any criticism of her boyfriend’s footwear and feet, which is, according to AOC, coming in the form of frustrated Republicans who would like to date her but can’t:

If Republicans are mad they can’t date me they can just say that instead of projecting their sexual frustrations onto my boyfriend’s feet. Ya creepy weirdos https://t.co/Z7bZCgXpWJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

It’s starting to get old ignoring the very obvious, strange, and deranged sexual frustrations that underpin the Republican fixation on me, women,& LGBT+ people in general. These people clearly need therapy, won’t do it, and use politics as their outlet instead. It’s really weird — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Well, that’s… something.

Weirdest tweet in history. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 31, 2021

Right?

I don’t know any Republican men interested in dating socialists. https://t.co/5jmzni8Bd8 — Just Mindy (@just_mindy) December 31, 2021

Yeah, maybe she didn’t really think that one through, but we’ll give her a pass because she’s on vacation… in Florida.

what an incredibly weird thing to tweet — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) December 31, 2021

i feel like most people's frustrations with AOC aren't sexual but rather stem from her being a moron who won't ever shut up — semite, yo (@sarahbellumd) December 31, 2021

Imagine sending this tweet and thinking everyone else is the creepy weirdo. https://t.co/GPEcsTyMS8 — My_Two_Cents (@Mytwocents_801) December 31, 2021

Well, this broke the cringe meter. https://t.co/8wCFev5YqA — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 31, 2021

This is masterful, if it works – and it might.@AOC switched the topic from her abandonment of her constituents to a hellscape of Covid doom in favor of the mask-free liberty of Florida and steered the discussion to how hot she is. All props! cc @JesseKellyDC https://t.co/XKTsnkR9Zu — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) December 31, 2021

So that all this added up to one of our weirder headlines of the day.

