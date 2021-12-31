As we told you earlier, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was spotting living it up in mandate-free Florida for her vacation. Team DeSantis welcomed AOC to the Sunshine State:

Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to @RonDeSantisFL’s leadership. https://t.co/AU0Khspu8P — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) December 31, 2021

P.S. We recommend the Rock Shrimp Roll and the Aoki Tai the next time you decide to dine in Miami. Cheers! — Team DeSantis (@teamrondesantis) December 31, 2021

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tried to save herself by turning it into an attempted slam on Gov. DeSantis:

Hasn’t Gov. DeSantis been inexplicably missing for like 2 weeks? If he’s around, I would be happy to say hello. His social media team seems to have been posting old photos for weeks. In the meantime, perhaps I could help with local organizing. Folks are quite receptive here 🙂 https://t.co/LmmqT8eLDh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

I’d also be happy to share some notes from @GovKathyHochul’s work in NY since he seems to be in need of tips! — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 31, 2021

Nice try!

Oh, I see 🤔 So you went all the way to Florida to look for DeSantis??? 🤣🤣🤣 Did you miss him that much? What a great excuse for fleeing leftist controlled NY to GOP Utopia of Florida 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/mIQH4DHoGA — Cyrus S (@CyrusShares) December 31, 2021

It's clear that whatever AOC says the Twitter PR team will prop her up in the algorithm and suppress anyone that calls her out for her nonsense. Pathetic.https://t.co/KB3tRnqqod — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 31, 2021

Did you tweet this when @GavinNewsom went missing for two weeks? https://t.co/L4tiTsV2QY — Mr Anthony Jarvis (@mranthonyjarvis) December 31, 2021

And why wasn’t her vacation to the progressive utopia of California?

Live from Miami, Twitter battles, the "real work"™. Meanwhile back at home: https://t.co/lXIIkVfvB6 pic.twitter.com/a7RDne7iy4 — 𝕜𝕃𝕠𝕦𝕕 ☁️ (@Flatbush_kloud) December 31, 2021

Over to you @ChristinaPushaw … set the record (&her) straight https://t.co/6NnR9ZJxoq — ‘Dr.’ Trigger 🛕🕉 (@NotTriggerAtAll) December 31, 2021

Stay tuned!

