Townhall’s Katie Pavlich noted earlier that President Biden still hasn’t said a word about the death of Texas National Guardsman Bishop Evans, who drowned while saving two people who were crossing illegally into the U.S. The two people saved are reportedly involved in narcotics trafficking.

The only comments on this tragedy caused by the mess the Biden administration has created at the border came after White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it during today’s briefing. In a previous story, we predicted this administration would stay as silent as possible unless they could think of a way to blame the death on Republicans. Guess what happened next:

That’s low, even for this bunch.

Trending

The Biden White House is mourning the loss so much that they had to be forced to say something about it.

Then the Biden WH blames the local governments that are forced to deal with their dereliction of duty.

There are no words for how disgusting and shameless these people are.

***

Related:

Jen Psaki makes it clear the WH has ZERO intention of apologizing for smearing border patrol agents

Jen Psaki makes it clear that people who enter the US illegally are ‘free to travel’ after crossing the border

Jen Psaki wasn’t sure where Peter Doocy got his numbers for border crossing projections (then it got awkward)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: illegal immigrationJen PsakiJoe BidenNational Guardopen bordersTexas

Recommended Twitchy Video