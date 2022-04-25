Townhall’s Katie Pavlich noted earlier that President Biden still hasn’t said a word about the death of Texas National Guardsman Bishop Evans, who drowned while saving two people who were crossing illegally into the U.S. The two people saved are reportedly involved in narcotics trafficking.

BREAKING: Texas Rangers have determined that the two migrants a TX National Guard soldier tried to save before drowning in the Rio Grande were “involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking”, and are in federal custody. Soldier still missing, family notified. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 23, 2022

The only comments on this tragedy caused by the mess the Biden administration has created at the border came after White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it during today’s briefing. In a previous story, we predicted this administration would stay as silent as possible unless they could think of a way to blame the death on Republicans. Guess what happened next:

Psaki is asked if the WH feels responsible for the death of Texas National Guardsman Bishop Evans: "The National Guard work for the states, so he is an employee of the Texas National Guard, and his efforts and his operation were directed by there, not by the federal government." pic.twitter.com/t6kNOT2hYK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 25, 2022

That’s low, even for this bunch.

“Of course we are mourning the loss of his life.” It’s now day four. This is the first time the White House has said anything about a National Guardsman losing his life, other than noting Biden was briefed. Biden has not issued a direct statement. No responsibility for crisis. https://t.co/GrgAqjrJcR — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 25, 2022

The Biden White House is mourning the loss so much that they had to be forced to say something about it.

And he was there in the first place because the Biden admin caused the current crisis by refusing to secure the border. https://t.co/9DJRYfRgHj — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 25, 2022

Then the Biden WH blames the local governments that are forced to deal with their dereliction of duty.

If the Federal gov was securing the southern border, there would not be a need for the National Guard to be there. — Thomas Underdahl (@tcunderdahl) April 25, 2022

Absolutely cold and heartless!!! — Dan the Beer Slayer 🤘🏻 (@brownitsdown761) April 25, 2022

I have no words for my disgust with her and this entire administration. https://t.co/F22N2rP1Cu — Clay Staggs (@claystaggs) April 25, 2022

There are no words for how disgusting and shameless these people are.

