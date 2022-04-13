Last week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced a plan to send some people caught crossing illegally into the U.S. to Washington, DC by bus:

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants to Washington, DC. We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately be able to address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

Jen Psaki and the Biden White House dismissed Abbott’s comment as a “publicity stunt,” but today the Biden administration found out that the governor was being quite serious.

Sending a few buses to Delaware might not be a bad idea either. In any case, what’s the White House’s spin now? At today’s briefing Psaki basically thanked Gov. Abbott for helping illegal immigrants travel around the country, which they’re “free” to do:

WATCH: Jen Psaki says illegal immigrants are “FREE TO TRAVEL” throughout the U.S. once they cross the border pic.twitter.com/JlmNu5yzE8 — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) April 13, 2022

Jen Psaki says illegal immigrants are “FREE TO TRAVEL” throughout the U.S. once they cross the border pic.twitter.com/KLsx3PW7RH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 13, 2022

Why are we not surprised in the least? Nothing like sending out more incentives for when Title 42 ends!

What she said can be translated as break the law and you are in – with benefits. Have at it. https://t.co/2SK9FlAa1h — NYCREMilton (@NYCREMilton) April 13, 2022

Oh, and don’t forget the free phones this administration is handing out to illegals.

Biden is destroying our country 🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/OVHruh5eoy — sandihansen (@shansen6022) April 13, 2022

And it’s being done intentionally, which is even more infuriating.

