Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that he’d be starting to bus people who have entered the country illegally (basically at the Biden administration’s invitation) to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Here’s what Gov. Abbott said:

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants to Washington, DC. We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately be able to address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

The Biden White House dismissed Gov. Abbott’s comments as a “publicity stunt”:

Official Biden White House policy is to bus and fly thousands of unvetted illegal immigrants to American towns around the country in the dead of night, but Psaki is calling Governor Abbott’s plan to send illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C. a “publicity stunt.” — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 7, 2022

Fast forward to today, and it depends on what the White House’s definition of “publicity stunt” is:

First Texas bus drops off illegal immigrants blocks from US Capitol in Washington, DC. Biden refuses to come see the mess he’s made at the border. So Texas is bringing the border to him.https://t.co/wHZkwnD305 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 13, 2022

Texas Governor @GregAbbott_TX carries out his pledge to transport illegal migrants to Washington, DC. The bus pulled up right in front of the building that houses @FoxNews , @NBCNews and ⁦@cspan⁩ pic.twitter.com/KsrP04LSuw — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) April 13, 2022

Texas Governor Abbott actually did it. First bus unloads illegal migrants in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/gVpGBTDrcY — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) April 13, 2022

That seems pretty real!

The White House called @GovAbbott's bluff when he said he was going to bus illegal aliens to D.C., calling it a "publicity stunt". Well, those buses have started arriving in D.C., and Abbott says he has 900 MORE BUSES READY TO GO, ALSO. 😂🏆 — MRS. MASSACRE 2.0 (@Missus_Massacre) April 13, 2022

Should some of those buses also be sent to Delaware, the Hamptons or Martha’s Vineyard?

