Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said that he’d be starting to bus people who have entered the country illegally (basically at the Biden administration’s invitation) to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Here’s what Gov. Abbott said:

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants to Washington, DC. We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately be able to address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

The Biden White House dismissed Gov. Abbott’s comments as a “publicity stunt”:

Fast forward to today, and it depends on what the White House’s definition of “publicity stunt” is:

That seems pretty real!

Should some of those buses also be sent to Delaware, the Hamptons or Martha’s Vineyard?

