The Biden administration is planning to eliminate Title 42 at the end of May:

The Biden administration is planning to scrap a Trump-era public health policy restricting illegal immigration by May 23 — despite repeated warnings from Democratic lawmakers who represent border states, according to multiple reports. White House director of communications Kate Bedingfield did not confirm the plans reported by CNN and the Associated Press when asked by reporters Wednesday, referring the matter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Title 42 is a public health directive,” Bedingfield said. “It is not an immigration or migration enforcement measure.”

At a recent White House briefing, Kate Bedingfield said, “when the CDC ultimately decides it’s appropriate to lift Title 42, there will be an influx of people to the border.”

Translation: The mess at the border the Biden administration has created by design is about to get worse. Sen. Mitt Romney had this to say about it:

Worst domestic news today: the Biden Administration will admit double or more the number of “undocumented” immigrants at the border, starting May 28. Best GOP political news today: the same as above. (Arizona, Nevada, and more Dem senators will lose their elections) — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) April 1, 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez immediately did her thing in response to Romney’s tweet:

For those keeping score, when asylum seekers are European, politicians quickly recognize them as refugees. When they’re from elsewhere, the same folks call them “undocumented.” Remember: seeking asylum is a legal right for ALL people, despite their prejudice. The more you know💫 https://t.co/YxWiNqjdFz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2022

Nice try, but no:

Progressives do not believe in rule of law. That’s why they do not distinguish between LEGAL & ILLEGAL immigration. Asylum is a LEGAL pathway to immigration for foreign nationals (of any race) to PROVE they are in danger in their home country & get permission to come here. https://t.co/Cn0cBSTQiA — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 1, 2022

Obviously women & children fleeing war in Ukraine would be likely to have valid asylum claims. Many Afghans would too. Cuban and Venezuelan dissidents would. It’s a specific legal process though, not just showing up and demanding to be given a US passport. — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 1, 2022

Not that AOC actually cares about the facts when she’s got a narrative to try and forward, but it can’t hurt to try:

For those keeping score, these are completely different things. Refugees are those that seek protection while being elsewhere. Someone has to be in the U.S. to seek asylum. More importantly, very few of the people seeking entry at the border have legitimate asylum claims. https://t.co/fwKsSgKJhS — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) April 1, 2022

AOC is trying to imply that the distinction here is simply about where people are from, but it has nothing to do with that. There are specific and separate legal processes for refugees, asylees, and legal immigrants regardless of their nation of origin. — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) April 1, 2022

And if AOC accepts reality then she can’t make it all about skin color, which is what she’s obviously trying to do (as usual).

For those keeping score., AOC is trying to equate Ukrainians fleeing bombs & their country by no choice of their own to people choosing to illegally cross our southern border. But you won’t see her crying at a Polish refugee camp because it doesn’t score her political points. https://t.co/mEYbK0fwVY — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) April 1, 2022

GP For those keeping score, currently Ukraine is the only nation at war with another nation. Also, we call them "illegals" not "undocumented" because undocumented is stupid. Also also, few if any Central American asylum seekers meet the statutory test for asylum grants. https://t.co/GiZGW31T0C — The Gormogons (@Gormogons) April 1, 2022

For those keeping score, this is the 1,983rd time @AOC has been beyond wrong. Refugees are those that seek protection while being elsewhere. Someone has to be in the U.S. to seek asylum. The more you know @RepAOC the more you realize she really is a simplistic dullard. 💫 https://t.co/xEQXkgVpjU — Mark (@Mizzou58Steel) April 1, 2022

Hopefully AOC won’t accuse any critics of her tweet of trying to date her.

***

