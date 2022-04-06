As bad as the situation at the border is at the moment, it’s very likely to get worse after the Biden administration allows Title 42 expulsions to expire. Last week the Biden White House admitted that ending Title 42 will worsen the influx:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has obviously had enough of Biden’s open border policies that are about to get even worse:

Where in Washington, DC? Abbott has that figured out as well:

Here’s what the governor had to say:

“Second: To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants to Washington, DC. We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately be able to address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

This could cause the Left to freak out more than they did about the trucker convoy.

Bingo. If the Democrats won’t go to the border, bring the border to the Democrats.

Excellent idea! Perhaps the Wilmington area would be a nice destination.

