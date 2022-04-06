As bad as the situation at the border is at the moment, it’s very likely to get worse after the Biden administration allows Title 42 expulsions to expire. Last week the Biden White House admitted that ending Title 42 will worsen the influx:

WH Comms Director Kate Bedingfield: "When the CDC ultimately decides it's appropriate to lift Title 42, there will be an influx of people to the border." pic.twitter.com/nJAD8YMeJO — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 30, 2022

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has obviously had enough of Biden’s open border policies that are about to get even worse:

BREAKING: Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces Texas will begin using charter buses to ship illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 6, 2022

Where in Washington, DC? Abbott has that figured out as well:

Abbott says the migrants will be dropped off at the steps of the U.S. Capitol. He is fed up with the federal government mass releasing migrants into small TX cities. State officials say they are prepared to activate up to 900 buses, or “as many as needed”. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 6, 2022

Here’s what the governor had to say:

BREAKING: Texas Gov. @GregAbbott_TX says that Texas will be sending charter buses of illegal migrants to Washington DC: "The Biden Administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they’re allowing to come across our border." pic.twitter.com/MWM8IqCici — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 6, 2022

“Second: To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants to Washington, DC. We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately be able to address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.”

This could cause the Left to freak out more than they did about the trucker convoy.

Good. They’re the ones voting for them to be there https://t.co/hrasZ82QXd — Jodi 🇺🇸 biologically female (@APLMom) April 6, 2022

Bingo. If the Democrats won’t go to the border, bring the border to the Democrats.

Good, split them up, send some to Delaware too. https://t.co/L3GHNSn9TZ — Dan Garrison Fix2020 (@iamjumpingin) April 6, 2022

Excellent idea! Perhaps the Wilmington area would be a nice destination.

***

Related:

Rep. Chip Roy lights up Jerrold Nadler for scoffing at horrific results of Biden’s open border

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy announces he will lead another trip to the southern border

Biden reminds people in Poland that there’s also a similar crisis at the US southern border

Bill Melugin marks the six-month anniversary of the DHS investigation into those Border Patrol agents whipping Haitian migrants

Recommended Twitchy Video