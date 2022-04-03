House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) announces that he will lead another trip to the southern border later this month, as he pledges that House Republicans will continue to fight for securing the border.

Trending

Title 42 is an order first implemented during the Trump administration that suspends “the right to introduce migrants into the United States” based on public health conditions linked to the coronavirus. As the Center for Immigration Studies puts it, the order “permits Border Patrol agents to expel illegal border-crossers without hearings.” The CDC announced the termination of Title 42 order on April 1st.

McCarthy attributes the blame for the worsening situation at the southern border to open borders policies administered by President Joe Biden.

McCarthy led a House Republican delegation on a visit to the southern border in March of 2021.

As they push back against open borders policies, Republicans’ legislative options to deter further exacerbation of the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border are limited by Democrats controlling the White House and holding effective majorities in both houses of Congress.

Recently published polling numbers indicate that there is wide disapproval of President Biden’s handling of the current immigration situation and that voters consider immigration to be an urgent and concerning issue.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: illegal immigrationJoe BidenKevin McCarthysouthern border

Recommended Twitchy Video