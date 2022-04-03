House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) announces that he will lead another trip to the southern border later this month, as he pledges that House Republicans will continue to fight for securing the border.

While President Biden is hellbent on destructive border policies—like ending Title 42—that endanger our country and communities, House Republicans will continue to fight for a secure border. That's why I will be leading another trip to our southern border later this month. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 3, 2022

Title 42 is an order first implemented during the Trump administration that suspends “the right to introduce migrants into the United States” based on public health conditions linked to the coronavirus. As the Center for Immigration Studies puts it, the order “permits Border Patrol agents to expel illegal border-crossers without hearings.” The CDC announced the termination of Title 42 order on April 1st.

McCarthy attributes the blame for the worsening situation at the southern border to open borders policies administered by President Joe Biden.

Republicans sounded the alarm on the Biden Border Crisis over a year ago, and things have only been getting worse. The Biden Administration’s open border policies are tying our Border Patrol’s hands—making it practically impossible to secure the border.https://t.co/cb0HCjnIiv — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 3, 2022

McCarthy led a House Republican delegation on a visit to the southern border in March of 2021.

As they push back against open borders policies, Republicans’ legislative options to deter further exacerbation of the illegal immigration crisis at the southern border are limited by Democrats controlling the White House and holding effective majorities in both houses of Congress.

Recently published polling numbers indicate that there is wide disapproval of President Biden’s handling of the current immigration situation and that voters consider immigration to be an urgent and concerning issue.

Recommended Twitchy Video