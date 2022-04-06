Soon Title 42 expulsions will end and, as the Biden White House has admitted, the influx of illegal immigrants will soon become even worse.

Meanwhile, American citizens are facing inflation, high gas prices and many more challenges. All that makes Biden press secretary Jen Psaki’s admission at Wednesday’s briefing even more maddening:

Psaki admits the Biden administration hands out free cellphones to illegal immigrants before letting them loose into the US. pic.twitter.com/FBqXx7w6jX — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 6, 2022

Remember “Obamaphones”? Call these “Bidenphones.”

Be legally present in the country and you'll be selling pints of blood to afford groceries and gas, but come in illegally and they give you an all expenses paid cell phone, a welcome basket and taxpayer funded room, board, healthcare and education. https://t.co/LcXZgJm6bn — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) April 7, 2022

They sneer as you struggle to pay rising food and gas costs, and give freebies to illegal immigrants. https://t.co/DRW516g5If — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) April 6, 2022

Infuriating. Take it out on Democrats when you go to vote in November.

At this point unless Biden cures cancer by Summer, the midterms are gonna be a bloodbath. https://t.co/tQnAiqtRgm — Javier Gonzalez (@JavGonzo) April 7, 2022

We can only hope. Make it happen!

***

Related:

Jen Psaki sidesteps Peter Doocy’s questions about Biden doing favors for his son’s int’l business partners

‘Fed up’ Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he’s sending illegal immigrants to Washington, DC by bus

Recommended Twitchy Video