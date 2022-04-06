Soon Title 42 expulsions will end and, as the Biden White House has admitted, the influx of illegal immigrants will soon become even worse.

Meanwhile, American citizens are facing inflation, high gas prices and many more challenges. All that makes Biden press secretary Jen Psaki’s admission at Wednesday’s briefing even more maddening:

Remember “Obamaphones”? Call these “Bidenphones.”

Infuriating. Take it out on Democrats when you go to vote in November.

We can only hope. Make it happen!

