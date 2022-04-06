The Hunter Biden-related story of the day is that just a few years ago Joe Biden wrote a college recommendation letter for the son of a Chinese executive who did business with Hunter Biden:

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine talked about it on Fox News today:

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about it at today’s White House briefing. Non answers and a denial ensued, as you probably expected:

And just because Hunter had keys made for certain people, that doesn’t mean they were “office mates,” according to Psaki:

Psaki refused to answer the question on whether Joe Biden wrote a letter of recommendation for one of his son’s business partners, which means there’s an incredibly strong chance that the answer is “yes.”

You know it.

MSNBC and the Biden White House are pretty much one and the same.

