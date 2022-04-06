The Hunter Biden-related story of the day is that just a few years ago Joe Biden wrote a college recommendation letter for the son of a Chinese executive who did business with Hunter Biden:

“Joe Biden in 2017 wrote a college rec letter for the son of a Chinese exec who did business with Hunter…” It’s the son of Jonathan Li, CEO of BHR (Hunter had/has 10% stake) & who Joe shook hands with in China in 2013 after Hunter rode on Air Force Two.https://t.co/WNbme5esNZ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 6, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: The Free Beacon has obtained the college recommendation letter that Joe Biden wrote for the son of Hunter's Chinese business partner. Via @AndrewStilesUSA https://t.co/fz8Nj7ZuuR — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) April 6, 2022

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine talked about it on Fox News today:

'These are criminal offenses and, if proven, they will lead to the President.' @mirandadevine says the Biden family must be investigated after new emails show President Biden wrote a college recommendation letter for Hunter Biden's Chinese business partner. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/O1TRCj9ieT — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) April 6, 2022

Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about it at today’s White House briefing. Non answers and a denial ensued, as you probably expected:

DOOCY: "Was it common for President Biden to do favors for Hunter Biden's international business partners, like writing college recommendations for their kids?" Psaki refuses to answer. pic.twitter.com/YTI3z6DN8a — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 6, 2022

And just because Hunter had keys made for certain people, that doesn’t mean they were “office mates,” according to Psaki:

Doocy: "There's evidence that Biden was once office mates with Hunter and his brother Jim." Psaki: "That is not accurate." Doocy: "So when Hunter Biden is emailing a landlord 'please have keys made for office mates Joe Biden and Jim Biden." Psaki: "They were not office mates." pic.twitter.com/JtOY0VM043 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) April 6, 2022

Psaki refused to answer the question on whether Joe Biden wrote a letter of recommendation for one of his son’s business partners, which means there’s an incredibly strong chance that the answer is “yes.”

that msnbc gig cannot start soon enough — Jonathon Snyder (@JonathonSnyder) April 6, 2022

You know it.

She had no problem answering questions about the laptop, and denying everything on it, when the media was carrying her water. https://t.co/kJGur80IvB — The Grumpy Git (@TheGrumpyGitPA) April 6, 2022

She is gonna be working as a paid employee of a major news organization and yet she can still do this job ethically? https://t.co/hVwjkjs6kp — MK (@mitch_kremer) April 6, 2022

MSNBC and the Biden White House are pretty much one and the same.

