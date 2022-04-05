“Ron Klain” has been a hot Twitter trending topic today:

And we can’t help but wonder if the fact that it was trending might’ve had something to do with this friendly little email he sent to Hunter Biden back in September of 2012:

Here’s an email from Ron Klain asking Hunter Biden for help raising $20,000 Klain told him to "keep this low low key" to prevent "bad PR” pic.twitter.com/lPxk1F5uCz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 5, 2022

Hitting Hunter Biden up for money might be “unpleasant business,” but it had to be done, you know?

The plot thickens.

More from Fox News:

Hunter then forwarded the email a few hours later to his longtime business partner, Eric Schwerin, who helped manage a majority of Hunter’s finances. Schwerin responded by telling him that they could “discuss this and some other bills on Monday” and asked whether Hunter thought “they would take a corporate check from Owasco,” which appeared to be referring to Hunter’s law firm, Owasco PC. …

Three days after the initial email from Klain, who was the chairman of VPRF in 2012, Schwerin emailed Hunter to let him know that he had talked to Klain and that he was checking on whether the foundation would accept a check from Owasco. … It is unclear whether Hunter ended up using Owasco to donate to the foundation or whether he assisted Klain in soliciting donations from other individuals. However, a 990 tax form from fiscal year 2012 shows that the foundation received $20,500 in contributions that year.

Whew! Just over the $20,000 Ron needed! Isn’t that convenient. We can only hope he send Hunter Biden a big ol’ box of chocolates if Hunter’s the one who made it all happen.

This reads like a Ponzi scheme. @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/DBwqh5MeOp — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) April 5, 2022

So…um…this isn't problematic? Nobody cares about the ethical implications? Okey dokey. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 'Keep This Low Low Key': Ron Klain Asked Hunter Biden for Help Fundraising https://t.co/JuntLd05me — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) April 5, 2022

We care.

Everyone should.

