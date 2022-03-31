No big deal, just an arm of the communist Chinese govt. sending money DIRECTLY to Hunter Biden … you know, the president’s son.

Per Sen. Grassley and this receipt, there was no middle man.

One has to wonder if ‘the big guy’ got his 10% of this particular transaction.

Sen. Grassley: 'There’s no middle man in this transaction. This is $100,000 from what is effectively an arm of the communist Chinese government direct to Hunter Biden. To the liberal media and my Democratic colleagues: is this official bank document Russian disinformation?' pic.twitter.com/g3QvLzLHkh — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 31, 2022

Can you guys IMAGINE if this was a Trump child? They’d put Trump BACK in the Oval Office just so they could impeach him again. But you know, since it’s Joe’s kid, we’ve spent nearly two years hearing about how this is just Russian disinformation.

Or Q.

Or some other happy horsecrap.

Then how does a part of this money get to the”Big Guy”? — John Wisniewski (@WhiskeyMD247365) March 31, 2022

RuSSiaN DisINFoRmaTiON — Christopher (@goodhabits12) March 31, 2022

The apologists on this tweet claiming, ‘BUT IVANKA’ are really something else …

document is from 2017. Ivanka was 2019. Welcome to yesterday – https://t.co/TnEpRSlvEa — Lorie Slass (@lslass) March 31, 2022

Not entirely sure how this makes what Hunter did any better but … ok?

Now do Ivanka's 23 Chinese patents for everything up to voting machines and coffins. — Kevin Nelson (@kevzennelzen) March 31, 2022

I thought pursuit of income was man's highest goal. Isn't that what Republicans have been promoting since Reagan? — Tim (@timpplex) March 31, 2022

The same people who spent four years screeching about Russia (which was a hoax) are AOK with the president’s son taking money directly from communist China … and likely giving the big guy his 10%.

Aces.

