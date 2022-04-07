About a week ago White House communications director Kate Bedingfield admitted that allowing Title 42 to expire will make the situation at the southern border even worse than it already is.

Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about it today, and the WH press secretary and future MSNBC host was unsure where the Fox News reporter got his numbers. So he told her:

👀 Peter Doocy: What's your plan for the 18,000 illegal aliens a day crossing the border after Title 42 ends? Psaki: I don't know where you're getting that number. Doocy: Your own Department of Homeland Security. #BidenBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/AV0xPMb2XU — John Cooper (@thejcoop) April 7, 2022

Here’s a transcript:

Doocy: When Title 42 expires next month what is the plan for the 18,000 migrants a day that are gonna cross. Do you want them to get jobs here? Is there something else that you want these 18,000 a day to be doing? Psaki: I don’t know where you’re basing your specific numbers on, Peter, but what I would tell you… Doocy: I’ve got it right here. Earlier this week the department (DHS) gave reporters an estimate that up to 18,000 migrants could be apprehended at the border each day if Title 42 expires. Psaki: Well, ‘up to’… and we’ll see what happens.

“We’ll see what happens”? Great.

Welcome to the Biden administration. Where the phrase “We’ll see what happens” is now official policy. — Caleb Conn (@Calebconn92) April 7, 2022

They have no plan,we’re all going to pay for this administrations incompetence! https://t.co/QNCSigGawW — LEER OLDHAM (@knightwings38) April 7, 2022

We already are paying for it.

